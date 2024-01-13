en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Delta Air Lines’ Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Delta Air Lines’ Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline

Delta Air Lines, a leading airline company, has been forced to adjust its earnings expectations for 2024, resulting in a significant drop in its stock prices. The revised forecast estimates full-year earnings per share (EPS) to range between $6 and $7, a decrease from the previous projection of over $7 per share. The announcement, which came alongside Delta’s quarterly earnings report, led to an approximately 9% decrease in the airline’s stock value and affected other major airlines as well.

Unforeseen Ripple Effects

The effects of Delta’s revised forecast were not contained within the company itself. United Airlines and American Airlines, two other aviation giants, also experienced around a 10% drop in their stock prices. Southwest Airlines, another significant name in the industry, saw its shares decrease by over 4%. This sequence of events underscores the interconnectedness of the aviation industry and the potential for one company’s decision to impact others.

Delta’s Performance in 2023

Despite the lowered earnings forecast for 2024, Delta concluded 2023 on a high note, doubling its quarterly profit compared to the same period in 2022. The airline reported a net income of $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter, a substantial jump from $828 million the previous year. Throughout 2023, Delta’s stock experienced a surge, rising over 20%. However, it still has not achieved its all-time high of $63.16 from July 2019, recently closing at $38.47 per share.

CEO’s Confidence in Recovery

Delta CEO Ed Bastian voiced his confidence in his company’s recovery, noting that travel demand is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. He anticipates a particular growth in international travel. Despite the recent fall in stock prices, Bastian’s remarks provide a glimmer of hope for the airline’s path to recovery and its future trajectory.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
23 mins ago
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
In a unique glimpse into the rigorous standards of the aviation industry, we delve into the intricate processes employed by Boeing, a global leader in aerospace, concerning the installation of special panels on its aircraft fuselages. This information, sourced from insiders familiar with Boeing’s industrial procedures, provides an interesting perspective into the company’s meticulous attention
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
Airline Stocks Take a Hit as Delta Cuts 2024 Earnings Forecast
3 hours ago
Airline Stocks Take a Hit as Delta Cuts 2024 Earnings Forecast
Profit Warning from Delta Air Lines Triggers Decline in Aerospace Shares
4 hours ago
Profit Warning from Delta Air Lines Triggers Decline in Aerospace Shares
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
41 mins ago
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
Alaska Airlines Offers Compensation to Passengers Amidst Discussions on Airline Obligations
1 hour ago
Alaska Airlines Offers Compensation to Passengers Amidst Discussions on Airline Obligations
Sling Pilot Academy Wins Preliminary Injunction to Continue Torrance Operations
3 hours ago
Sling Pilot Academy Wins Preliminary Injunction to Continue Torrance Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation
20 seconds
WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
41 seconds
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
Huntington Beach Challenges California's Affordable Housing Mandate
1 min
Huntington Beach Challenges California's Affordable Housing Mandate
From Adversity to the England Test Squad: The Gus Atkinson Story
1 min
From Adversity to the England Test Squad: The Gus Atkinson Story
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies
2 mins
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies
Fujitsu's Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox
2 mins
Fujitsu's Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
2 mins
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
4 mins
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
5 mins
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app