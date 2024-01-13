Delta Air Lines’ Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline

Delta Air Lines, a leading airline company, has been forced to adjust its earnings expectations for 2024, resulting in a significant drop in its stock prices. The revised forecast estimates full-year earnings per share (EPS) to range between $6 and $7, a decrease from the previous projection of over $7 per share. The announcement, which came alongside Delta’s quarterly earnings report, led to an approximately 9% decrease in the airline’s stock value and affected other major airlines as well.

Unforeseen Ripple Effects

The effects of Delta’s revised forecast were not contained within the company itself. United Airlines and American Airlines, two other aviation giants, also experienced around a 10% drop in their stock prices. Southwest Airlines, another significant name in the industry, saw its shares decrease by over 4%. This sequence of events underscores the interconnectedness of the aviation industry and the potential for one company’s decision to impact others.

Delta’s Performance in 2023

Despite the lowered earnings forecast for 2024, Delta concluded 2023 on a high note, doubling its quarterly profit compared to the same period in 2022. The airline reported a net income of $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter, a substantial jump from $828 million the previous year. Throughout 2023, Delta’s stock experienced a surge, rising over 20%. However, it still has not achieved its all-time high of $63.16 from July 2019, recently closing at $38.47 per share.

CEO’s Confidence in Recovery

Delta CEO Ed Bastian voiced his confidence in his company’s recovery, noting that travel demand is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. He anticipates a particular growth in international travel. Despite the recent fall in stock prices, Bastian’s remarks provide a glimmer of hope for the airline’s path to recovery and its future trajectory.