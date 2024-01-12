Delta Air Lines Reduces 2024 Earnings Forecast, Shares Dip

Delta Air Lines, a major player in aviation, has seen a dip in its shares by about 9% after revising its earnings forecast for 2024. The airline adjusted its full-year earnings per share (EPS) to a range between $6 and $7, a decline from its earlier prediction of over $7 per share. This coincided with the release of its quarterly earnings report, which had a ripple effect on other major airlines like United, American, and Southwest, resulting in decreased shares for these companies as well.

Delta’s 2023 Performance and 2024 Forecast

In the final quarter of 2023, Delta showcased a significant improvement in performance, reporting a net income of $2.04 billion, a substantial increase from the $828 million of the same period the preceding year. This growth was largely due to the resurgence in travel demand, both corporate and leisure, as the industry continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a robust year in 2023, where Delta’s shares rose more than 20%, the stock remains under its all-time high of $63.16 achieved in July 2019, closing recently at $38.47 per share.

Factors Affecting the Forecast

Delta’s revised forecast for 2024 was triggered by a combination of factors. These included supply chain issues affecting aircraft deliveries, inflated maintenance and repair costs, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, Delta CEO Ed Bastian expressed confidence in the company’s resilience, stating that the airline has regained nearly 90% of its travel demand compared to pre-pandemic levels. Bastian also anticipates robust growth in international travel.

Future Prospects for Delta

Delta remains focused on enhancing its offerings and has announced a deal with Airbus to purchase 20 A350-1000 widebody aircraft, with deliveries set to begin in 2026. This investment reflects the airline’s anticipation of an increased need for premium travel seats and its commitment to meeting this demand. Despite the revised earnings forecast and the resulting dip in shares, Delta’s long-term prospects appear promising due to the rebound in travel demand and the company’s strategic investments.