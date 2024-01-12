Delta Air Lines Q4 Profits Soar Amid High International Travel Demand

Delta Air Lines, a major player in the global aviation industry, reported a significant surge in its fourth-quarter 2023 profits, doubling its net income to $2.04 billion from $828 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. A high demand for international travel, translating into record revenue for the airline, was attributed as the key driver behind this strong financial performance.

Strong Q4 Performance Despite Aerospace Challenges

The Atlanta-based airline’s revenue saw an impressive 6% increase, reaching $14.22 billion, with adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter reported at $1.28, exceeding the anticipated $1.17 per share. Adjusted revenue, which was slightly above estimates, reached $13.66 billion. This success comes despite the challenges faced in the aerospace supply chain, particularly with aircraft repairs and parts, which are yet to return to their pre-pandemic performance levels.

Delta’s Future Outlook and Stock Performance

Despite its stellar Q4 performance, Delta’s full-year profit outlook for 2024 was set lower than previously forecasted. The expected earnings per share were adjusted to range between $6 and $7, contrary to the earlier prediction of more than $7 per share. Following this announcement, Delta’s stock witnessed a 5% drop in premarket trading. However, the first quarter of 2024 is projected to see a revenue increase of 3 to 6% over the previous year, with earnings per share expected to lie between 25 cents and 50 cents.

Delta’s Fleet Expansion and Challenges Ahead

Delta CEO Ed Bastian remains optimistic about ongoing strong travel demand, despite acknowledging the challenges in the aerospace industry. The airline faces issues such as the enforcement of the Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and uncertainties around the certification of the 737 Max 10s, which Delta has on order. In a move to expand their fleet, Delta announced an expected order for 20 wide-body Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, set to begin deliveries in 2026.