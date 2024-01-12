en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Delta Air Lines Q4 Profits Soar Amid High International Travel Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
Delta Air Lines Q4 Profits Soar Amid High International Travel Demand

Delta Air Lines, a major player in the global aviation industry, reported a significant surge in its fourth-quarter 2023 profits, doubling its net income to $2.04 billion from $828 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. A high demand for international travel, translating into record revenue for the airline, was attributed as the key driver behind this strong financial performance.

Strong Q4 Performance Despite Aerospace Challenges

The Atlanta-based airline’s revenue saw an impressive 6% increase, reaching $14.22 billion, with adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter reported at $1.28, exceeding the anticipated $1.17 per share. Adjusted revenue, which was slightly above estimates, reached $13.66 billion. This success comes despite the challenges faced in the aerospace supply chain, particularly with aircraft repairs and parts, which are yet to return to their pre-pandemic performance levels.

Delta’s Future Outlook and Stock Performance

Despite its stellar Q4 performance, Delta’s full-year profit outlook for 2024 was set lower than previously forecasted. The expected earnings per share were adjusted to range between $6 and $7, contrary to the earlier prediction of more than $7 per share. Following this announcement, Delta’s stock witnessed a 5% drop in premarket trading. However, the first quarter of 2024 is projected to see a revenue increase of 3 to 6% over the previous year, with earnings per share expected to lie between 25 cents and 50 cents.

Delta’s Fleet Expansion and Challenges Ahead

Delta CEO Ed Bastian remains optimistic about ongoing strong travel demand, despite acknowledging the challenges in the aerospace industry. The airline faces issues such as the enforcement of the Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and uncertainties around the certification of the 737 Max 10s, which Delta has on order. In a move to expand their fleet, Delta announced an expected order for 20 wide-body Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, set to begin deliveries in 2026.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
23 mins ago
China's AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests
The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has commenced cold-weather flight tests for its AC313A large civil helicopter in Mohe, the northernmost city in Heilongjiang Province. This marks a crucial milestone in the development of the AC313A, a 13-tonne-class large multi-purpose civil helicopter, independently developed by China for emergency air rescue missions in all-terrain and
China's AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests
Delta Air Lines Reports Record Q4 Profit, Exceeding Analyst Expectations
1 hour ago
Delta Air Lines Reports Record Q4 Profit, Exceeding Analyst Expectations
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
1 hour ago
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
38 mins ago
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024
1 hour ago
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024
Boeing's X-32 vs Lockheed Martin's X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition
1 hour ago
Boeing's X-32 vs Lockheed Martin's X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
45 seconds
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
3 mins
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
4 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
4 mins
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
6 mins
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
6 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
7 mins
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
8 mins
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
8 mins
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app