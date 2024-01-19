Delta Air Lines Places Bold Order for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 Aircraft

In a move that signifies trust in the aviation giant despite recent turbulence, Delta Air Lines has confirmed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft.

This decision comes in the wake of Boeing's continuing struggles with its Max 9 model, which recently experienced an in-flight incident requiring grounding. Despite these issues, Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, exudes confidence in the forthcoming Max 10 model, a move that marks Delta's return to Boeing orders after a decade-long hiatus.

Delta's Confidence in Boeing Amid Challenges

Speaking with CNBC, Bastian emphasized that Delta will exercise due diligence, ensuring the aircraft are completely secure and safe before they are added to the fleet. The Max 10, which is still awaiting regulatory approval, is set to begin deliveries in 2025.

The 737 Max series has been navigating a stormy path, particularly in the aftermath of two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. These tragic incidents led to a near two-year grounding of the Max series in the United States. The most recent issue involved a Max 9 aircraft, operated by Alaska Airlines, where a door plug was dislodged mid-flight on January 5th, leading to the grounding of the plane.

Delta's Solidarity with Boeing

In response to these incidents, Boeing has initiated an independent review of the Max 9. Despite not having the Max or the 787 models in operation, Delta continues to operate over 500 Boeing jets daily. The airline's current move is a testament to its faith in Boeing's ability to overcome the challenges.

Boeing's difficulties with the Max series have allowed its competitor, Airbus, to gain a significant market share. In 2023, Boeing's share of narrow- and wide-body deliveries stood at 42%. Nevertheless, Bastian underscored Boeing's importance to the aviation industry, expressing a desire for the company's success.

Delta's Vision for the Future

In addition to the Boeing order, Delta has also announced the purchase of 20 Airbus A350s, with options for 20 more. This acquisition aligns with the airline's strategy to cater to high-end travelers. Despite concerns about supply chain disruptions affecting maintenance costs and plane deliveries, Bastian remains optimistic about the continued strong demand for travel.