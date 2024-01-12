en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market

Delta Air Lines, a major player in the aviation industry, has announced a reduction in its earnings forecast for 2024, sending a shockwave through the stock market. The airline’s shares fell by 7% following the announcement, indicating a shift in investor confidence. It’s not just Delta feeling the heat; other major airlines like United and American saw their stock prices tumble by around 8%, while Southwest’s shares dropped by over 3%. This domino effect highlights the interconnectedness of the airline industry and the market’s sensitivity to changes in financial projections.

Revised Outlook and Market Reaction

Delta’s revised earnings forecast for 2024 now sits at a range of $6 to $7 per share, a noticeable drop from the previous estimate of over $7 per share. This change was revealed alongside Delta’s quarterly earnings announcement, leading to a sharp reaction from investors. Despite the reduced forecast, it’s important to mention that Delta reported a doubling of its quarterly profit for the last quarter of 2023. The airline’s net income rose to $2.04 billion from $828 million in the same period the previous year.

A Silver Lining Amid the Turbulence

Despite the decrease in its forecast, the airline’s performance was bolstered by a continued recovery in both corporate and leisure travel bookings following the COVID-19 pandemic downturn. Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, has stated that the airline has regained almost 90% of its travel demand compared to pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating the resilience of the aviation industry. Bastian also expressed optimism about the growth in international travel, anticipating a positive inflection in domestic unit revenues in the early part of the year.

Past Performance and Future Expectations

While Delta’s stock surged more than 20% in 2023, it remains below its all-time high of $63.16 reached in July 2019, trading at around $39 per share as of the recent announcement. It’s clear that despite the recovery from the pandemic, there are still hurdles to overcome. With the recent changes in its earnings forecast, Delta and other airlines will be under the microscope as investors, travelers, and industry experts alike watch to see how these predictions play out in the coming year.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
4 mins ago
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
A new dawn is breaking over Vietnam’s aviation industry as a Korean investor prepares to break ground on a high-tech aviation parts factory in Da Nang’s Hi-tech Park. The factory, backed by KP Aero Industries, is set to kick-start construction in the first quarter of 2024 and aims to operate at full capacity by the
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
NASA's X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel
18 mins ago
NASA's X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel
EASA Launches Groundbreaking Survey for Drone Manufacturers
34 mins ago
EASA Launches Groundbreaking Survey for Drone Manufacturers
Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024
7 mins ago
Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024
FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns
14 mins ago
FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
17 mins ago
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
9 seconds
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
26 seconds
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
41 seconds
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
47 seconds
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
1 min
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
2 mins
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
4 mins
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
4 mins
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
5 mins
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app