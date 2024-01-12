Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market

Delta Air Lines, a major player in the aviation industry, has announced a reduction in its earnings forecast for 2024, sending a shockwave through the stock market. The airline’s shares fell by 7% following the announcement, indicating a shift in investor confidence. It’s not just Delta feeling the heat; other major airlines like United and American saw their stock prices tumble by around 8%, while Southwest’s shares dropped by over 3%. This domino effect highlights the interconnectedness of the airline industry and the market’s sensitivity to changes in financial projections.

Revised Outlook and Market Reaction

Delta’s revised earnings forecast for 2024 now sits at a range of $6 to $7 per share, a noticeable drop from the previous estimate of over $7 per share. This change was revealed alongside Delta’s quarterly earnings announcement, leading to a sharp reaction from investors. Despite the reduced forecast, it’s important to mention that Delta reported a doubling of its quarterly profit for the last quarter of 2023. The airline’s net income rose to $2.04 billion from $828 million in the same period the previous year.

A Silver Lining Amid the Turbulence

Despite the decrease in its forecast, the airline’s performance was bolstered by a continued recovery in both corporate and leisure travel bookings following the COVID-19 pandemic downturn. Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, has stated that the airline has regained almost 90% of its travel demand compared to pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating the resilience of the aviation industry. Bastian also expressed optimism about the growth in international travel, anticipating a positive inflection in domestic unit revenues in the early part of the year.

Past Performance and Future Expectations

While Delta’s stock surged more than 20% in 2023, it remains below its all-time high of $63.16 reached in July 2019, trading at around $39 per share as of the recent announcement. It’s clear that despite the recovery from the pandemic, there are still hurdles to overcome. With the recent changes in its earnings forecast, Delta and other airlines will be under the microscope as investors, travelers, and industry experts alike watch to see how these predictions play out in the coming year.