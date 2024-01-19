Delta Air Lines Proceeds with Boeing 737 Max 10 Order

Delta Air Lines, in an expression of confidence and strategic planning, is proceeding with its order of 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft—a move shrouded in cautious optimism amidst recent turbulence surrounding Boeing's Max 9 model. Placed in 2022, the order marks Delta's first Boeing procurement in over a decade. The deliveries, expected to commence in 2025, hinge on the successful regulatory approval of the Max 10, the largest variant in the 737 Max series.

Advertisment

CEO Assures Safety First

Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, during a CNBC interview with Scott Wapner, reassured that the airline would not accept delivery of the aircraft until absolute assurance of its safety. Regulatory approvals, he emphasized, must be firmly in place before the aircraft can become part of Delta's fleet.

Boeing's Turbulent Journey

Advertisment

The Boeing 737 Max has weathered a storm of setbacks, having been grounded in the U.S. for nearly two years following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019. Recently, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the Max 9 following an incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight that lost a door plug during flight. In an immediate response, Boeing initiated an independent review of the Max 9.

Delta's Boeing Fleet and Market Dynamics

Bastian disclosed that Delta operates over 500 Boeing jets daily, excluding the Max or the 787 models. Currently, only Alaska Airlines and United Airlines were utilizing the now-grounded Max 9 within the U.S. The recurrent issues with the Max series dampened Boeing's market share, allowing Airbus to ascend the lead in aircraft deliveries last year. However, Bastian underscored Boeing's significance in the aviation industry and the necessity for the company's success.