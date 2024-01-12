en English
United States

Delta Air Lines Employees and Unions March for Workers’ Rights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Delta Air Lines Employees and Unions March for Workers’ Rights

Delta Air Lines employees, in alliance with various unions and labor communities, are preparing to participate in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March and Rally in Atlanta on January 15, 2024. The demonstration’s purpose is twofold: to honor Dr. King’s legacy and to advocate for workers’ rights. The protestors are urging Delta Air Lines, a company with a notorious reputation for union opposition, to halt its anti-union tactics and allow a transparent union election.

Delta’s Anti-Union Stance

The airline has a long history of thwarting union attempts, having spent millions on anti-union consultants and lawyers. Delta Air Lines has been known to dismiss and discipline workers involved in union activities, creating an environment of fear and intimidation. The company has gone to great lengths to discourage union membership, including the establishment of an anti-union website and the creation of literature designed to dissuade employees from joining unions.

In 2010, Delta invested approximately $38 million to defeat a flight attendant union campaign. This action garnered significant negative attention, with a backlash following a 2019 anti-union flyer suggesting employees would be better off spending their money on video games rather than union dues.

Employees and Union Affiliation

Approximately 55,000 Delta employees are currently involved in efforts to join unions. These workers, including mechanics, ramp workers, cargo handlers, tower workers, and flight attendants, are seeking affiliation with respective unions such as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the IAM, and the Association of Flight Attendants.

Visit to the National Civil Rights Museum

Recently, Delta Air Lines employees visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. The location holds historical significance due to the 1968 struggle for union rights by over 1,000 Black sanitation workers. The visit served as a reminder of Dr. King’s assassination and his tireless advocacy for human rights, civil rights, and union rights.

The upcoming march and rally are seen as a significant step in the fight for workers’ rights at Delta, where employees are voicing their demand for union representation and an end to the company’s anti-union practices.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

United States

