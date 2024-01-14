en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Delmont’s Monticello Lights Fundraiser Illuminates Hope, Raises Over $24,000

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Delmont’s Monticello Lights Fundraiser Illuminates Hope, Raises Over $24,000

The Monticello Lights fundraiser, a cherished tradition in Delmont since 2020, has once again brought light and warmth to the community. In its most recent iteration, the annual holiday decorating contest amassed a substantial sum of $24,463.16, which was equally shared between two beneficiaries: the Delmont Recreation Board and Project Bundle Up.

Charitable Endeavors

Project Bundle Up, an annual charity initiative, and the Delmont Recreation Board, a local non-profit organization, both received an impressive amount of over $12,000. These funds are expected to significantly bolster the operations and activities of both entities, enabling them to further their respective missions in the community.

A Community Affair

The fundraising event, held in mid-December, witnessed the Monticello neighborhood light up in a spectacle of holiday decorations, each competing for the top spot in the contest. The winning home stood out with a grandiose LED light show that was synchronized with FM radio music, offering an enchanting audiovisual experience for all passersby. This unique and vibrant display not only captured the hearts of the locals but also garnered national attention.

Spotlight on ‘Today’ Show

The contest was highlighted in a special segment on the “Today” show on Christmas Day, further contributing to the event’s visibility and success. Donations kept pouring in until New Year’s Eve, culminating in a joyful announcement of the total funds raised, made by local children, on New Year’s Day. The little ones also had the honor of presenting the checks to the respective organizations, adding a touch of innocence and hope to the charitable affair.

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
13 seconds ago
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
In Michigan, the crossroads of renewable energy development and land-use conflicts have ignited a fiery socio-political discourse. Voters in Montcalm County have firmly rejected a proposed 75-turbine wind farm, simultaneously recalling seven officials who had thrown their weight behind the project. In the same vein, Clara Ostrander of Monroe County experienced a backlash from her
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
Tourist's Close Encounter with Bear Sparks Criticism and Concern
3 mins ago
Tourist's Close Encounter with Bear Sparks Criticism and Concern
Austin Braces for Cold Wave: Activates Shelters for Homeless
3 mins ago
Austin Braces for Cold Wave: Activates Shelters for Homeless
Power Outage in Broken Arrow: PSO Customers in the Dark Amidst Freezing Temperatures
22 seconds ago
Power Outage in Broken Arrow: PSO Customers in the Dark Amidst Freezing Temperatures
Topeka Rescue Mission Steps Up Amid Life-Threatening Cold
2 mins ago
Topeka Rescue Mission Steps Up Amid Life-Threatening Cold
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
2 mins ago
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
13 seconds
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
16 seconds
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
2 mins
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
2 mins
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
2 mins
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
3 mins
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
3 mins
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
3 mins
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
48 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app