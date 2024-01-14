Delmont’s Monticello Lights Fundraiser Illuminates Hope, Raises Over $24,000

The Monticello Lights fundraiser, a cherished tradition in Delmont since 2020, has once again brought light and warmth to the community. In its most recent iteration, the annual holiday decorating contest amassed a substantial sum of $24,463.16, which was equally shared between two beneficiaries: the Delmont Recreation Board and Project Bundle Up.

Charitable Endeavors

Project Bundle Up, an annual charity initiative, and the Delmont Recreation Board, a local non-profit organization, both received an impressive amount of over $12,000. These funds are expected to significantly bolster the operations and activities of both entities, enabling them to further their respective missions in the community.

A Community Affair

The fundraising event, held in mid-December, witnessed the Monticello neighborhood light up in a spectacle of holiday decorations, each competing for the top spot in the contest. The winning home stood out with a grandiose LED light show that was synchronized with FM radio music, offering an enchanting audiovisual experience for all passersby. This unique and vibrant display not only captured the hearts of the locals but also garnered national attention.

Spotlight on ‘Today’ Show

The contest was highlighted in a special segment on the “Today” show on Christmas Day, further contributing to the event’s visibility and success. Donations kept pouring in until New Year’s Eve, culminating in a joyful announcement of the total funds raised, made by local children, on New Year’s Day. The little ones also had the honor of presenting the checks to the respective organizations, adding a touch of innocence and hope to the charitable affair.