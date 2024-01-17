Delegate Al Carr Calls Out Pepco Over Street Lighting Services

In a move that has put utility company Pepco under the spotlight, former Maryland Delegate Al Carr (D-18) has raised grave concerns over how the company is operating its street lighting services. The allegations levelled by Carr include incorrect billing of Montgomery and Prince George's counties, as well as their municipalities, for street lighting. In addition, Carr pointed out that Pepco's approach to repairing streetlights is lackadaisical, compounded by inaccuracies on its online outage maps, thus complicating the process of reporting issues.

Advertisment

Potential Safety Hazards

At the heart of these allegations lies the potential risk to public safety. Unlit streets post sundown can present a myriad of safety hazards, a reality that Carr emphasized in his allegations against Pepco. As the entity responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of over 100,000 streetlights in the two counties, Pepco's perceived dereliction in its duty has sparked concern.

The Investigation

Advertisment

In response to a formal complaint filed by Carr in October 2022, the Public Service Commission swung into action, initiating an investigation into the allegations. A recent testimony from a staff member of the commission revealed that Pepco has not met its own targets for repair. It was pointed out that Pepco has an internal goal of completing 90% of streetlight repairs within five business days—a target that it has failed to meet.

Financial Implications

As the case waits for a decision from a Public Service Commission law judge, Carr has voiced his worries over the financial implications of Pepco's alleged billing errors. Some municipalities may face large unexpected bills, adding to the financial strain on local administrations, already grappling with economic issues. The simplicity of the task at hand, which often merely involves changing bulbs, makes Pepco's failure to maintain the streetlights even more glaring, according to Carr.