Delays and Difficulties Plague 2024-25 FAFSA Release

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a vital component for many students seeking to pursue higher education, has faced significant hurdles in its release for the 2024-25 academic year. Despite a congressional mandate requiring the form to be available by January 1, 2024, the Department of Education failed to meet this deadline. Further complicating matters, the introduced form, part of a soft launch, has been intermittently accessible, causing difficulties for students endeavoring to submit their applications.

Unforeseen Difficulties and Expert Opinions

The inability to adhere to the stipulated timeline has raised several concerns. Mark Kantrowitz, a recognized expert in higher education, expressed doubt that any students have been able to complete the application process successfully so far. The Department of Education, recognizing the issues, has stated that it is actively seeking resolutions.

Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant, advised families not to panic. He suggested waiting for a more stable release of the FAFSA form, highlighting that the information submitted will not be sent to schools until late January. This gives students and their families ample time to complete the application. Despite the delay, colleges may still be able to provide financial aid award offers by late March or early April.

Changes to FAFSA and Potential Implications

The updated FAFSA form introduces several changes. One of the most significant is the introduction of the Student Aid Index, which may increase federal grants for low and moderate-income students. However, this could concurrently reduce eligibility for some wealthier families. The removal of the ‘sibling discount’ and the reliance on outdated consumer price index figures from 2020 could also negatively impact financial aid calculations. This is particularly relevant for middle and higher-income students.

Kantrowitz warns that the Department of Education’s failure to adjust for inflation could result in families having to pay thousands of dollars more for college costs. These changes and the ongoing difficulties with the form’s release underscore the importance of monitoring developments closely as they unfold.