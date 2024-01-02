Delayed Launch of FAFSA 2024-25: Glitches and Implications

After enduring significant delays, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-25 academic year has finally been launched online. However, the form has been sporadically accessible due to minor issues discovered during its soft launch, raising doubts about the successful submission of any application to date. The U.S. Department of Education, acknowledging these issues, is actively working towards their resolution.

Missed Deadline and Delayed Timeline

The mandated deadline for the FAFSA availability, as set by Congress, was January 1, 2024. However, this deadline was missed, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the process. Despite the delay, Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, forecasts that colleges may still be able to provide financial aid offers by late March or early April.

Implications of the New FAFSA Form

The new, simplified FAFSA form, however, employs outdated consumer price index figures from 2020, potentially reducing financial aid due to a lack of adjustment for recent inflation. This could significantly impact middle and higher-income families. For instance, a typical family in New York earning $100,000 might be expected to contribute $12,943 instead of $9,162, marking a significant hike in expected contributions.

Revised Calculations and Impact on Families

The new form also introduces the Student Aid Index, replacing the old calculation method, and potentially granting more federal aid access to low and moderate-income students but reducing eligibility for wealthier families. Notably, the revised formula abolishes the ‘sibling discount’ previously available to families with multiple children in college.

Despite these changes and the initial hiccups, financial aid consultant Kalman Chany advises students and families not to panic. He assures that they can wait to submit the form as colleges will not receive the submitted information until late January.