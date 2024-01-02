en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Delayed Launch of FAFSA 2024-25: Glitches and Implications

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Delayed Launch of FAFSA 2024-25: Glitches and Implications

After enduring significant delays, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-25 academic year has finally been launched online. However, the form has been sporadically accessible due to minor issues discovered during its soft launch, raising doubts about the successful submission of any application to date. The U.S. Department of Education, acknowledging these issues, is actively working towards their resolution.

Missed Deadline and Delayed Timeline

The mandated deadline for the FAFSA availability, as set by Congress, was January 1, 2024. However, this deadline was missed, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the process. Despite the delay, Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, forecasts that colleges may still be able to provide financial aid offers by late March or early April.

Implications of the New FAFSA Form

The new, simplified FAFSA form, however, employs outdated consumer price index figures from 2020, potentially reducing financial aid due to a lack of adjustment for recent inflation. This could significantly impact middle and higher-income families. For instance, a typical family in New York earning $100,000 might be expected to contribute $12,943 instead of $9,162, marking a significant hike in expected contributions.

Revised Calculations and Impact on Families

The new form also introduces the Student Aid Index, replacing the old calculation method, and potentially granting more federal aid access to low and moderate-income students but reducing eligibility for wealthier families. Notably, the revised formula abolishes the ‘sibling discount’ previously available to families with multiple children in college.

Despite these changes and the initial hiccups, financial aid consultant Kalman Chany advises students and families not to panic. He assures that they can wait to submit the form as colleges will not receive the submitted information until late January.

0
Education United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Luton Council Includes Pyramids of Giza in Black History Educational Resources

By Sakchi Khandelwal

LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry

By Ebenezer Mensah

University of Ilorin Extends Post-UTME Registration Deadline to January 31

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Collaborate for Environm ...
@Education · 2 hours
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Collaborate for Environm ...
heart comment 0
Nationwide College Enrollment Continues to Decline: Unraveling the Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide College Enrollment Continues to Decline: Unraveling the Crisis
The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret

By Justice Nwafor

The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret
Delays and Difficulties Plague 2024-25 FAFSA Release

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Delays and Difficulties Plague 2024-25 FAFSA Release
The Neighborhood Effect: How Upbringing Influences Economic Future

By BNN Correspondents

The Neighborhood Effect: How Upbringing Influences Economic Future
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
13 seconds
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
1 min
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
1 min
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
1 min
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
1 min
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
2 mins
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
2 mins
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test
2 mins
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister
3 mins
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app