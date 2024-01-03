Delayed Ice Formation on Lake Winnebago Puts Ice Fishing Season on Thin Ice

In the quiet town of Oshkosh, near the serene waters of Lake Winnebago, a peculiar event has unfolded. The community has been left gazing at a largely open lake, as the much-anticipated ice fishing season has been delayed by about a month. The blame? An unexpected delay in ice formation, a phenomenon described by Chad Burns of Burnsies’ Guide Service as the most extreme he has witnessed in terms of ice scarcity.

A Glacial Delay

Don Knoblauch, a fellow Oshkosh resident, adds to the narrative. He points out that while there is some semblance of ice in Asylum Bay, it is far from the stable, accommodating surface the community is accustomed to. Instead, it is unstable and floating, rendering boat launching an impossibility and further dampening the spirits of the local fishing enthusiasts.

Hope Amidst the Cold

Despite the setbacks, the community remains cautiously optimistic. With the sturgeon spearing season a mere six weeks away, locals like Knoblauch are holding onto hope, their eyes set on the skies, awaiting a cold snap that could bring about a favorable change. Chad Burns echoes this sentiment, stating that calm winds and temperatures hovering in the 20s would be ideal for ice formation on Lake Winnebago.

Ice’s Economic Impact

Beyond the passion of the sport, Burns also highlights the economic implications of the delay. Upcoming events such as the Sturgeon Spearing contest and Battle on Bago, both heavily reliant on ice, could face substantial challenges if the current situation persists. He further emphasizes the short window available for ice formation this year, a reality that underscores the urgency of the situation.

However, amidst the anticipation, the message from Burns is clear: while the desire for ice is strong, safety cannot be compromised. He reminds all that ice is never 100 percent safe and advises individuals venturing out on the lake to inform others of their plans and carry a charged cell phone.