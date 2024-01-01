Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges

In the wake of significant delays, the U.S. Department of Education has finally released the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online. However, the soft launch has been marred by limited availability and minor glitches, casting uncertainty over the application process for the 2024-25 academic year.

Delayed Launch and Technical Issues

The new FAFSA, designed to simplify the process of applying for federal student aid, missed its Congress-mandated deadline of January 1, 2024. Many applicants have reported persistent problems such as maintenance errors, periodic availability, and loading issues. Despite the issues, the Department of Education has pressed ahead with the launch, promising to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Impact on Students and Universities

Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz expressed skepticism about the form’s readiness, doubting any students have successfully submitted their applications. The delayed timeline could significantly affect when colleges can send financial aid award offers. Financial aid consultant Kalman Chany advised students and families not to panic. Despite the rush to submit the FAFSA early, the information won’t be dispatched to schools until late January, allowing students ample time to complete the form.

Changes to the FAFSA

The new FAFSA has undergone significant changes to simplify the process. The expected family contribution has been replaced with a Student Aid Index to ascertain financial need. This shift will enhance federal grant access for low and moderate-income students while reducing eligibility for some wealthier families. However, the new form eliminates the ‘sibling discount’ for families with multiple children in college and does not reflect recent inflation due to the use of outdated consumer price index figures from 2020. This oversight could result in less financial aid for many students, amplifying the financial burden of college education.