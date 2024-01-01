en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges

In the wake of significant delays, the U.S. Department of Education has finally released the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online. However, the soft launch has been marred by limited availability and minor glitches, casting uncertainty over the application process for the 2024-25 academic year.

Delayed Launch and Technical Issues

The new FAFSA, designed to simplify the process of applying for federal student aid, missed its Congress-mandated deadline of January 1, 2024. Many applicants have reported persistent problems such as maintenance errors, periodic availability, and loading issues. Despite the issues, the Department of Education has pressed ahead with the launch, promising to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Impact on Students and Universities

Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz expressed skepticism about the form’s readiness, doubting any students have successfully submitted their applications. The delayed timeline could significantly affect when colleges can send financial aid award offers. Financial aid consultant Kalman Chany advised students and families not to panic. Despite the rush to submit the FAFSA early, the information won’t be dispatched to schools until late January, allowing students ample time to complete the form.

Changes to the FAFSA

The new FAFSA has undergone significant changes to simplify the process. The expected family contribution has been replaced with a Student Aid Index to ascertain financial need. This shift will enhance federal grant access for low and moderate-income students while reducing eligibility for some wealthier families. However, the new form eliminates the ‘sibling discount’ for families with multiple children in college and does not reflect recent inflation due to the use of outdated consumer price index figures from 2020. This oversight could result in less financial aid for many students, amplifying the financial burden of college education.

0
Education United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Somalia's Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mponi LA S.H.S. Gears Up for 2024 Despite Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act

By BNN Correspondents

AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

South Korean President Pledges Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and ...
@Education · 33 mins
South Korean President Pledges Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and ...
heart comment 0
Assam’s Educational Reformation: From Madrassas to General Schools

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam's Educational Reformation: From Madrassas to General Schools
New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024
Harvard University President Faces Calls to Resign Amid Plagiarism and Antisemitism Controversies

By Waqas Arain

Harvard University President Faces Calls to Resign Amid Plagiarism and Antisemitism Controversies
Gym Lifestyle and Infertility: Unveiling the Unseen Link in Young Adults

By Salman Khan

Gym Lifestyle and Infertility: Unveiling the Unseen Link in Young Adults
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
12 seconds
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
1 min
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
2 mins
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
4 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
4 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
5 mins
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
5 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
6 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
16 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
23 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
31 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app