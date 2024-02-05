Delaware's EDGE Competition: Supporting Startups and Small Businesses

The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) has opened its doors to applications for the 2024 EDGE competition, a program designed to bolster startups and early-stage companies by providing them with vital grant funding. The Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) Program, as it's formally known, is a well-conceived initiative that has been leveling the financial playing field for small businesses since 2019.

The EDGE Program: A Lifeline for Small Businesses

The EDGE Program is a competitive grant initiative that offers funds to both STEM-based and Entrepreneur Class (non-STEM) businesses. The grants do not come in equal amounts, however. STEM companies can receive up to $100,000, while non-STEM businesses can acquire up to $50,000. These funds are allocated towards eligible expenses, helping to ease the financial burdens often faced by burgeoning businesses.

Eligibility and Application Details

The eligibility requirements set by the DSB are specific: businesses must have been operational for less than seven years and employ fewer than 10 full-time workers. The application window for the 2024 competition opened on February 1 and will close on March 1. DSB provides a generous 3-to-1 matching investment for the funding used by the winning businesses.

Impact and Future Prospects

Since its inception, the EDGE Program has awarded a substantial $5.6 million to 90 small businesses. Past recipients of the grant include an innovative drone company, a solar cell product developer, and a unique printing and artist co-working space. The DSB holds the competition biannually, with a second round taking place in August. After the application period concludes, 16 finalists present their proposals to judges. Ten winners are then selected and announced at a public awards ceremony. The DSB has expressed a particular interest in increasing the number of STEM applicants from Kent and Sussex Counties.

A wealth of further information and application support is available through the DSB website and regional business managers, making the EDGE competition an accessible and enticing opportunity for eligible small businesses in Delaware.