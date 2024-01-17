Delaware Snowfall Sparks Discussions on Snow Removal Regulations

Delaware, caught in the grip of its first significant snowfall in nearly two years, has sparked widespread discussions on snow removal regulations and winter conduct. The state currently lacks any law mandating car owners to clear snow off their vehicles before hitting the road. However, in 2021, Senator Bryan Townsend introduced a bill proposing a requirement for exactly this, along with penalties for non-compliance.

Failed Legislation and Ongoing Efforts

The bill, despite successfully passing the Senate, unfortunately did not advance past a House committee. Senator Townsend, undeterred, continues advocating for the legislation, spurred by safety concerns. The Senator cites instances of snow and ice dislodging from cars, posing threats to other motorists on major highways.

Varying Local Ordinances

Across the state, local ordinances vary in their requirements for snow removal from sidewalks. Wilmington mandates residents to clear a two-foot-wide path within 24 hours of snowfall. In contrast, New Castle and Dover require snow removal within 24 and 12 hours, respectively, after snowfall ends. Wilmington and Dover, however, strictly prohibit disposing shoveled snow onto the streets or gutters.

Vehicle Equipment and Activities

On the topic of vehicle equipment, Delaware permits the use of tire chains during snowy or icy weather conditions and allows studded tires from October 15 to April 15. Notably, due to their status as fragile wildlife habitats, sledding and snowboarding are strictly prohibited on Delaware dunes.