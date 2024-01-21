Delaware Set for Significant Warm-Up Following Harsh Winter Stretch

For the past ten days, Delaware residents have faced a formidable onslaught of winter weather. This relentless spell was characterized by strong winds, torrential rains, the end of a snow drought, a subsequent snowstorm, and chillingly low temperatures. However, the coming week promises a substantial reprieve.

From Frigid Lows to Promising Highs

After grappling with lows of 11 degrees and wind chills plunging to a bitter -7 in Wilmington on Sunday night and the wee hours of Monday, the state is poised for a notable warm-up. Monday ushers in a modest rise, with the mercury set to peak in the mid-30s. A more substantial increase, however, is on the cards for Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast predicts the thermometer will tip the mid-40s, with rain likely to make an appearance on Wednesday.

A Much-Anticipated Thaw

The warming trend doesn't stop there; it extends into Thursday, with northern Delaware's temperatures expected to reach the mid-50s. The southern regions of the state will see an even more significant rise, with temperatures potentially hitting the mid-60s. This shift represents a mighty 40- to 50-degree increase since Sunday night. Understandably, this change in weather is eagerly anticipated by residents who have been battling the recent extreme conditions.

Weather Outlook for the United States

On a broader scale, the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook favors increased chances of above-average temperatures across the United States, including Delaware. The report also dives into the probability of above, near, or below normal precipitation and temperatures in the coming days. Simultaneously, it provides a forecast for drought persistence, improvement, removal, and development.

While the analysis doesn't solely focus on Delaware, it offers substantial insights into the considerable temperature increase forecast for the state. As the state prepares to bid adieu to a harsh winter spell, the warmth expected in the coming days is a much-needed relief for the residents of Delaware.