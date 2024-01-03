Delaware Ranks 21st in Nation for Most Misunderstood Slang: Preply Study

Delaware, a small but culturally diverse U.S. state, has been ranked as the 21st most misunderstood state in terms of its native slang, according to a study by Preply. The study found that a significant proportion, only 51.5% of participants, could correctly interpret the slang words unique to Delaware.

Regional Variations in Slang Usage

The study underlined the importance of regional variations in slang usage across the U.S., revealing that slang words in Maine are the hardest to understand for outsiders. Conversely, Arkansas stood out as the state with the easiest slang to comprehend, followed closely by Alaska and Alabama.

Most Misunderstood Word: ‘Taverns’

Among all the slang words used across the nation, ‘taverns’ emerged as the most misunderstood. In South Dakota, ‘taverns’ does not refer to bars as it does in most places. Instead, it is a term used to describe a Sloppy Joe, a popular sandwich in the state.

‘Bagging Up’ Baffles Many

In Delaware, the phrase ‘bagging up’ is a common source of confusion for non-natives. While 75% of survey participants could not decipher its meaning, a notable 40% incorrectly interpreted it as ‘getting ready’. Contrarily, ‘bagging up’ in Delaware parlance actually signifies ‘to laugh heartily’, akin to the more widely used term ‘cracking up’.

The study serves as a reminder of the rich and varied linguistic landscape of the U.S., a nation known for its diverse regional dialects and distinctive slang. Readers with insights into Delaware or Delaware-area slang words are invited to share their knowledge, contributing to a broader understanding of regional dialects and their unique expressions.