en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Delaware Ranks 21st in Nation for Most Misunderstood Slang: Preply Study

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Delaware Ranks 21st in Nation for Most Misunderstood Slang: Preply Study

Delaware, a small but culturally diverse U.S. state, has been ranked as the 21st most misunderstood state in terms of its native slang, according to a study by Preply. The study found that a significant proportion, only 51.5% of participants, could correctly interpret the slang words unique to Delaware.

Regional Variations in Slang Usage

The study underlined the importance of regional variations in slang usage across the U.S., revealing that slang words in Maine are the hardest to understand for outsiders. Conversely, Arkansas stood out as the state with the easiest slang to comprehend, followed closely by Alaska and Alabama.

Most Misunderstood Word: ‘Taverns’

Among all the slang words used across the nation, ‘taverns’ emerged as the most misunderstood. In South Dakota, ‘taverns’ does not refer to bars as it does in most places. Instead, it is a term used to describe a Sloppy Joe, a popular sandwich in the state.

‘Bagging Up’ Baffles Many

In Delaware, the phrase ‘bagging up’ is a common source of confusion for non-natives. While 75% of survey participants could not decipher its meaning, a notable 40% incorrectly interpreted it as ‘getting ready’. Contrarily, ‘bagging up’ in Delaware parlance actually signifies ‘to laugh heartily’, akin to the more widely used term ‘cracking up’.

The study serves as a reminder of the rich and varied linguistic landscape of the U.S., a nation known for its diverse regional dialects and distinctive slang. Readers with insights into Delaware or Delaware-area slang words are invited to share their knowledge, contributing to a broader understanding of regional dialects and their unique expressions.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak

By Salman Khan

Bitcoin's Anniversary Overshadowed by Uncertainties Surrounding Spot ETF Approval

By Bijay Laxmi

Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Olivia Rodrigo: A Local Star's Global Ascent

By BNN Correspondents

Exploring Jacksonville's Culinary Diversity: Top Restaurants for Each ...
@Food · 43 seconds
Exploring Jacksonville's Culinary Diversity: Top Restaurants for Each ...
heart comment 0
Kopin Corporation to Mark Milestone with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ringing

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kopin Corporation to Mark Milestone with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ringing
The ‘Great Repatriation’ in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge

By Safak Costu

The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
MCU’s ‘What If…?’ Series: A Missed Opportunity in Gaiman’s ‘1602’ Adaptation?

By BNN Correspondents

MCU's 'What If...?' Series: A Missed Opportunity in Gaiman's '1602' Adaptation?
Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
19 seconds
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
32 seconds
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
33 seconds
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
47 seconds
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
52 seconds
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
53 seconds
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
54 seconds
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
1 min
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
1 min
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app