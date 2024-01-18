Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Invites Applications for Environmental Education Internship

The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society (DOAS) has opened its doors to applications for a novel 10-week Youth Outreach Environmental Education Internship Program. This immersive program, scheduled to run from June 3 to August 9, seeks to involve interns in experiential outdoor and environmental education activities.

Internship Program Overview

Interns will be tasked with the development of comprehensive outlines for three 4-day camp sessions. These sessions will be designed specifically for children entering grades 1 through 6. Additionally, the interns will be organizing a series of family programs planned throughout the summer. The program also includes various administrative tasks to provide interns with a well-rounded experience.

Reviving the Program Post-Pandemic

Previously disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is now striving to fully resume operations and expand. The internship program has been a component of DOAS since its establishment by board member Dr. John New in 1972. The program is currently overseen by directors Susan O'Handley and Chris DeCesare.

Benefits of the Internship Program

DOAS Co-President Andy Mason underscored the camp's history of delivering valuable outdoor experiences. He further emphasized the benefits of extending the program to include interns. The deadline for internship applications is February 23, with the camp information and registration opening on April 1. To assist with camp registration costs, DOAS also runs a scholarship fund and encourages donations to bolster it.