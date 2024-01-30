Delaware Judge Nullifies Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Plan: A Shareholder Lawsuit's Impact

In a landmark ruling, a Delaware judge has invalidated Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 performance-based equity compensation plan, originally estimated at $56 billion. The decision was fueled by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, who argued that Tesla's board of directors egregiously breached fiduciary duties in approving the package.

Musk's Influence Over Tesla

Presiding Judge Kathaleen McCormick discovered that the process leading to the board's approval of Musk's compensation was deeply flawed. Her findings highlighted Musk's extensive ties to management members and his overarching influence over proceedings. The ruling was predicated on the understanding that Musk, who maintained a 21.9% equity stake and was concurrently Tesla's CEO, Chair, and founder, effectively controlled the company when the compensation was ratified.

Impact on Tesla's Stock

News of the ruling brought about a significant plunge in Tesla's share value, causing a drop of approximately 3% in after-hours trading. Musk's legal team fell short in providing evidence that the stockholder vote was comprehensively informed. The proxy statement was found to have falsely represented key directors as independent and left out crucial information about the negotiation process.

Musk's Reaction and Future Plans

Following the judgment, Musk voiced his disapproval of incorporating companies in Delaware. Interestingly, he has also expressed an intention to augment his voting control over Tesla to 25%. Musk has cited his unease with the company's direction in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics without such influence.

This decision, if it withstands likely appeal, has the potential to redefine executive compensation structures and could significantly affect Musk's personal wealth. It puts the future of Musk's fortune, currently estimated at $51.1 billion, in a precarious position and obligates Tesla's board to devise a new compensation proposal.