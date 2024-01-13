en English
Delaware County Christmas Fund Concludes, Demonstrating Unyielding Community Spirit

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Delaware County Christmas Fund Concludes, Demonstrating Unyielding Community Spirit

Despite grappling with the challenges of an inflation-riddled environment and the absence of non-recurring corporate donations, the 2023 Salvation Army and Delaware County Daily Times Merry Christmas Fund has successfully wrapped up with a commendable total of $20,401.

The fund, which fell a mere 8 percent shy of last year’s total, bears testimony to the unyielding spirit of generosity and community in Delaware County, even amid economic pressures.

Community Compassion in Action

A total of 97 contributors rallied behind the cause, extending a lifeline to families in need during the holiday season. This year’s fund facilitated the distribution of toys and food baskets to 485 families, translating into over 2,250 children receiving toys and 1,500 articles of clothing. Additionally, the fund provided food donations to 75 senior citizen households, underscoring the community’s commitment to leaving no one behind in the festive cheer.

Notable Contributions and Community Solidarity

Among the numerous donations, a few stood out for their unique contributions. St. Luke’s Greek Orthodox Church of Broomall donated 160 turkeys, and a local trucking firm pitched in with Cornish hens for the seniors. These gestures, both large and small, stitched together a tapestry of solidarity and compassion that underscored the true spirit of the holiday season.

‘The Army Behind the Army’

Major Kathleen Calvo from the Salvation Army Chester Corps expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donors and volunteers, affectionately terming them as “the army behind the Army.” She recounted poignant stories of assistance rendered, such as helping a family affected by a house fire with clothing, toys, food, and Christmas decorations and aiding a mother and her children who had recently migrated to the U.S. These stories illuminate the profound impact of collective efforts and the transformative power of community support.

The 2023 Salvation Army and Delaware County Daily Times Merry Christmas Fund not only brought tangible aid to those in need but also fostered a spirit of unity and compassion. It served as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that when a community comes together, no challenge is too daunting, and no goal is too ambitious.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

