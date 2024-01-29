Delaware Charter Schools: Innovating and Pioneering in Education

Delaware's charter schools are carving a niche in the national educational landscape with remarkable achievements across various fronts. From STEM innovation to cultural celebration, these institutions are enriching the academic experience of their students and instilling in them a sense of global citizenship.

Charter School of Wilmington: A Second Win at NASA TechRise Student Challenge

The Charter School of Wilmington has once again showcased its prowess in STEM education by clinching a victory in the nationwide NASA TechRise Student Challenge. The school's winning proposal involves the study of the outgassing dynamics of Kapton Polymer at high altitudes. This exceptional project is one of 60 that will be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. This opportunity provides the students an invaluable platform to engage with professional engineers and prepare for a real flight test, fostering a practical understanding of scientific concepts and methodologies.

Odyssey Charter's 'Oli Mazi' Festival: Celebrating Diversity and Innovation

Odyssey Charter is gearing up to celebrate Black History Month and International Greek Language Day with their 'Oli Mazi' Festival. This event is a testament to the school's commitment to fostering a multicultural learning environment. The festival, which will feature live performances, food, and activities, is also a celebration of the school's receipt of a $500,000 education innovation award.

Wilmington University's Expansion: A Beacon of Growth and Development

Wilmington University has embarked on a new journey of expansion, with the commencement of construction on a new convocation center and law school. Slated for completion by 2025, these facilities are expected to significantly enhance the student experience and mirror the university's growth trajectory.

Academy of Dover Charter School: A Strategic Move Towards Financial Stability

The Academy of Dover Charter School has made a significant financial move by securing a $4.24 million tax-exempt bond to purchase its campus. This strategic decision will save the school nearly $2 million in the first five years compared to renting. It represents a commitment to long-term financial stability that will allow the school to better focus on its core educational mission.