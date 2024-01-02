Del Mar Grapples with Eroding Coastal Train Tracks: A $4 Billion Tunnel in Debate

California’s Del Mar city is grappling with a critical threat – its coastal train tracks are showing signs of erosion, leading to closures and raising safety concerns. The issue affects both freight and passenger trains, including the Coaster and the AMTRAK Surfliner, which annually transport approximately 1.6 million and 750,000 passengers, respectively.

Proposed Solutions and Cost Concerns

The proposed solution to this looming problem is a $4 billion tunnel project in Del Mar and a $15 billion measure for Orange County. However, the cost-effectiveness of these projects is a hot topic of debate. Del Mar City Councilman Dan Quirk has been persistently requesting a cost-benefit analysis from the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) for over a year, expressing his skepticism about the justification of the tunnel’s cost and the pursuit of federal funding.

Alternatives and SANDAG’s Stance

Suggestions for alternatives such as above-ground tracks along the I-15 corridor have been put forward. Nevertheless, SANDAG remains committed to the tunnel option. Colleen Clementson, SANDAG’s new CEO, underlines the significance of preserving the rail corridor for passenger traffic and its strategic military relevance.

Residents’ Concerns and Regulatory Hurdles

The debate continues to simmer as residents voice their worries about the impact of tunneling on the community. Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Coastal Commission has taken a stance against reinforcing the coastal tracks. While the future of the coastal train tracks hangs in the balance, the city of Del Mar and its residents, along with the SANDAG and the Coastal Commission, are locked in an intricate dance of negotiation and decision-making.