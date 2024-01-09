en English
DeKalb Public Library Offers Free 3D Printing Workshops

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST


The DeKalb Public Library is opening its doors to the future, offering two unique workshops on 3D printing for adults and teens. The workshops, scheduled for January 10 and 24 at 6 p.m., aim to bring the innovative technology of 3D printing to the community. The sessions will be held in the library’s 309 Creative room, a space dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation.

3D Printing: A Hands-On Experience

The workshops will offer attendees the opportunity to delve into the world of 3D printing, a technology that has been revolutionizing manufacturing processes. Participants will not only learn about the technology but also have the chance to create their own 3D-printed necklace pendants and nameplates. These personalized artifacts serve as perfect examples of how 3D printing can transform a digital blueprint into a physical object.

A Chance to Learn and Engage

These workshops are designed to be beginner-friendly, inviting those with no prior knowledge or experience of 3D printing. There is no need for prior registration, ensuring that the workshops are easily accessible. However, due to the space available in the 309 Creative room, attendance will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

3D Printing: A Step Towards the Future

By offering these free workshops, the DeKalb Public Library presents an opportunity for community members to engage with 3D printing technology. This experience not only exposes participants to the exciting world of 3D printing but also encourages them to explore how they can utilize this technology to produce personalized items, thereby promoting creativity and innovation within the community.



Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

