DeKalb County Grapples with Major Water Main Break, Issues Boil Water Advisory

In DeKalb County, a substantial water main break on McLendon Drive has led to a precautionary boil water advisory, causing significant disruption to the community and local businesses. The break, affecting an estimated 15,000 customers, has resulted in flooding, low water pressure, and school closures, deeply impacting the daily lives and operations of residents and businesses in the area.

Flooding and Infrastructure Damage

The water main rupture has caused widespread flooding, leading to power outages and structural damage. Crews are currently in the process of removing a large tree at the break site, signaling the extent of the incident's impact. Residents and businesses are experiencing periods of low to no water pressure, further complicating the situation.

Impact on Local Businesses

Several local businesses, including The Hair Port Barbershop and The Corner Cup Coffee, are grappling with the lack of water service. The barbershop, which relies heavily on hot towels for their services, is facing operational challenges, while The Corner Cup Coffee had to delay its opening and resort to purchasing ice due to low water pressure affecting their ice machine.

Boil Water Advisory

Out of an abundance of caution, DeKalb County officials have issued a boil water advisory, following guidelines from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. While the advisory is not mandatory - as the water pressure has not dropped below the threshold for such - residents are strongly advised to boil their water before use, including drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. As service is gradually restored, residents are also urged to run their faucets to clear the internal plumbing.

It remains unclear when the advisory will be rescinded or when water pressure will be fully restored, as the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has not yet provided an official timeline. The advisory will remain in place until further notice, with county officials increasing testing of water samples in the affected area.