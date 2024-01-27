Deion Sanders Gifted New Home by Sons Near University of Colorado Campus

Deion Sanders, Pro Football Hall of Famer and head coach of the University of Colorado football team, was recently the recipient of an astonishing and heartwarming gesture from his three sons: Shilo, Shedeur, and Deion Jr. The trio gifted their father a luxurious mansion in the Boulder area, bringing Sanders to near tears with their generosity.

A Grand Gesture of Affection

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, both college football players under their father's tutelage, and Deion Jr., presented their father with the property in a video shared on social media. The substantial home, estimated to be valued between $3 and $10 million, is situated closer to the University of Colorado campus than Sanders' previous residence.

Deion Sanders' Journey to Colorado

Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion, had recently relocated to Colorado after a successful tenure as the head coach of the Jackson State football program in Mississippi. With a 27-6 record over three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders made the move to Colorado, placing his Mississippi home on the market and purchasing a property in Longmont, approximately 15 miles from Boulder.

Family and Football: Sanders' Sons' College Journey

Shilo, a defensive back, and Shedeur, a quarterback, are both expected to return to play for the University of Colorado in the upcoming season. The decision comes after an impressive 2023 season for Shedeur, who racked up 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, opting to continue his college career under his father's coaching rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

The University of Colorado football team, which began the previous season with three wins but finished with a 4-8 record, is expected to transition from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12 in the next season. This will be the first time the team has switched conferences in seven years since it last qualified for a bowl game.