DEI Initiatives Criticized Amid Reader Feedback and University Layoffs

In a revealing turn of events, a previous column titled "DEI is a Distraction", penned by Christopher Thompson, stirred a significant amount of reader feedback, largely corroborating his critical perspective of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Thompson's original piece, a dissection of DEI practices, presented situational evidence from the University of New Hampshire (UNH), where free feminine products were found in the men's room, an initiative counterbalanced by the university's decision to lay off 75 employees. Thompson also highlighted Boeing's focus on DEI while simultaneously grappling with technical issues. The response to his piece, predominantly positive, brought to light a shared sentiment among readers: DEI is overemphasized in corporate America and higher education, often overshadowing organizational goals and dampening employee morale.

An Echo Chamber of Criticism

A major alumnus donor at Cornell University is leading a charge to oust its president and provost on the grounds of DEI initiatives undermining academic excellence and free speech. The donor sharply criticized the DEI policies, citing alleged race-based hiring, cancel culture, and an increasingly hostile academic environment. The university is concurrently facing investigations for allegations of anti-Semitism, further deepening the criticism of its handling of DEI issues.

DEI Initiatives: A Divisive Sword

Republican politicians have launched an assault on colleges' diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, creating a clash between administrators' views on DEI as a strategy to redress exclusionary policies and practices, and Republican leaders' allegations of free speech violations and misuse of public funds. Meanwhile, in Texas, Senate Bill 17 has had a significant impact on public universities' DEI initiatives, leading to the closure of the multicultural center and pride alliance, and the establishment of the Center for Belonging & Engagement in their stead. The bill has sparked heated debates about the historical context of diversity training and the broader scope of DEI beyond race and ethnicity, with many warning of the potential negative consequences of SB 17 on campus inclusivity.

Legislative Impact on DEI

Utah has passed a bill that prohibits diversity training, hiring, and inclusion programs at universities and in state government, inciting criticism and concerns raised by Democratic senators about the bill's potential impact on college enrollment rates for minority students. Similar measures have been implemented in other states, with legislative efforts continuing to either restrict or promote DEI initiatives. Texas' Senate Bill 17, for example, resulted in the banning of DEI practices, dissolution of the Division of Inclusive Excellence, and the removal of DEI training requirements for students. The law's author, Texas Senator Brandon Creighton, stands by its intended purpose and its impact on student-led organizations.

In Oregon, a county government's diversity, equity, and inclusion programs have been dismantled, with a county board of commissioners member criticizing diversity initiatives as divisive and steeped in radical ideology. The article also delves into the conflicted history of Portland, the defunding of its police budget, and the political shift to a Republican majority on the county board that catalyzed the removal of DEI efforts.

Despite the layoffs at UNH, the Office of Community, Equity and Diversity remains unscathed, and the university has yet to respond to the provision of feminine products in men's rooms. Thompson, bolstered by the overwhelming reader feedback, continues to advocate for focusing on the core missions of organizations rather than what he categorizes as DEI 'nonsense.'