Defying Unwritten Rules: The Tale of Mathew Bianchi and NYPD's 'Courtesy Cards'

In the heart of New York, the city that never sleeps, a police officer named Mathew Bianchi decided to take a stand against an ingrained practice within the police force. Bianchi, known for his steadfast commitment to enforcing traffic laws, found himself at odds with an unwritten rule that had silently seeped into the department's culture: the use of 'courtesy cards.'

Behind the Badge: The Courtesy Card Culture

These wallet-sized cards—unofficially known as 'get out of jail free cards'—are distributed by police unions to officers. The cards are then handed out to friends and family members, effectively serving as shields against traffic tickets. Despite being in direct conflict with his sense of justice, Bianchi was instructed that these cards were inviolable, a diktat that he found difficult to swallow.

Bianchi's Stand: A Ticket That Shook the System

In November 2018, Bianchi issued a ticket to a young woman who flaunted one such tattered card during a traffic stop. This seemingly routine action marked the commencement of a yearslong struggle for Bianchi, a struggle that would pit his strong morality against the cultural expectations within the New York Police Department.

The Trials and Tribulations of Bianchi

Choosing to do what he believed was right, Bianchi disregarded the unwritten rules, facing backlash that negatively affected his career. His background, devoid of any family history in the police force and marked by a personal tragedy, further set him apart within the department. Raised by his grandmother on Staten Island following his mother's death, Bianchi's decision to join the force at 32 was driven by a desire to make a positive impact and a personal vendetta against irresponsible drivers, possibly influenced by his mother's untimely death in a car accident.

Mathew Bianchi's story is a testament to the power of individual belief and a stark reminder of the systemic issues that often lie beneath the surface, even within institutions designed to uphold the law.