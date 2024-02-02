Defying Odds: Lincoln University Oaklanders' Unconventional Journey in College Football

In the competitive landscape of college football, the Lincoln University Oaklanders, an unaffiliated college team, have carved out a unique niche. Despite significant challenges and lack of affiliation to any governing body or football division, they have been playing against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, often resulting in lopsided losses but helping to keep the program afloat financially.
The Unconventional Route
The Oaklanders' journey began in 2021 when Stephen F. Austin's athletic director, Ryan Ivey, scheduled a game against them to fulfill their football schedule. The game ended in a heavy defeat for Lincoln but provided them with a $50,000 paycheck. Since then, the Oaklanders have played 14 games against FCS teams over three years, all part of a strategy that raises questions about the operation and existence of such unconventional football programs within the college sports ecosystem.
Financial Challenges and NCAA Criteria
Concerns have been raised about Lincoln's lack of facilities, financial resources, and oversight, as well as their recruitment strategies of former Division I players. Interestingly, despite having no access to federal financial aid and not filing data required under the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act, Lincoln meets the NCAA's criteria for 'countable opponents', ensuring fairness and integrity in the game statistics. The university's accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges plays a crucial role in this.
Education Over Athletics
Lincoln University's president, Mikhail Brodsky, emphasizes education over athletics. Players have been drawn to Lincoln for the opportunity to play against Division I teams, viewing it as a stepping stone for their careers. On the other hand, schools such as Western Oregon University repeatedly schedule games with Lincoln, viewing it as a guaranteed home game and likely win.
This unusual story of the Lincoln University Oaklanders raises critical questions about the complex interplay of finances, athletic ambition, and institutional guidelines within the college sports ecosystem. It also underscores the resilience of a team navigating the hierarchy of college football with no formal affiliation.