en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deflation Marks a New Shift in the U.S. Economy as 2023 Ends

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Deflation Marks a New Shift in the U.S. Economy as 2023 Ends

As the year 2023 came to a close, a remarkable economic shift was underway in the United States. A particular segment of the national economy began to experience a phenomenon not commonly seen in recent years: deflation. This development wasn’t across-the-board but isolated to specific consumer categories, predominantly in physical goods, not services. Among the products taking a dip in price were toys, college textbooks, televisions, men’s suits, sporting goods, furniture, bedding, and computer software and accessories.

What’s Driving the Price Decline?

Several factors are contributing to this deflation. The first is a change in consumer behavior. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people, confined to their homes, went on a buying frenzy, snapping up goods left and right. Now that the pandemic is easing, consumers are shifting their spending habits and engaging more in activities that were previously restricted. This change in demand is causing prices for goods to drop.

Other Contributing Factors

Supply chain disruptions, which previously caused prices to spike, are also beginning to normalize, further driving prices down. Other elements like a strong U.S. dollar, which makes imports cheaper, and falling energy prices, which lead to reduced transportation and manufacturing costs, are also contributing to the decline in prices.

Potential Threats to the Trend

However, a few potential threats could reverse this deflationary trend. For instance, recent attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea could lead to rising freight costs, negating some of the price drops. Similarly, while used car prices have fallen, they still sit higher than pre-pandemic levels, suggesting the possibility of further price adjustments.

Deflation: Real or Notional?

It’s worth noting that not all of this deflation is real. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics adjusts prices for quality improvements over time, meaning some of these price drops are only notional. Regardless, the overall trend indicates a notable shift from a period of intense demand for goods to a renewed interest in services and activities that the pandemic had put on hold.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
In a historic move, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world’s foremost brewer, has inked a sponsorship agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This contract, stretching till 2028, will see the brewer’s zero-alcohol beer, Corona Cero, crowned as the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games. This unprecedented alliance not only cements Anheuser-Busch InBev’s determination to
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert
3 mins ago
Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
3 mins ago
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
Dragon's Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions
38 seconds ago
Dragon's Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
42 seconds ago
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
3 mins ago
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
Latest Headlines
World News
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
7 seconds
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
13 seconds
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
42 seconds
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
1 min
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
3 mins
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
3 mins
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
4 mins
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
6 mins
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
6 mins
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app