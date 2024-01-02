en English
Fashion

Defining ‘Sexy’ in Men’s Fashion: An Insightful Survey by Ipsos

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
What’s deemed as ‘sexy’ in men’s fashion has always been subjective and a recent survey conducted by Ipsos, a renowned global research company, puts this notion into perspective. The survey, conducted between June 7th and 12th, was designed to probe into the style-related preferences of a nationally representative sample of 2,009 U.S. adults. The questions ranged from the ideal number of shirt buttons a man should leave undone, to the most attractive facial hair style, and even extended to the appeal of open-toe Birkenstock sandals.

Unraveling the Threads of Preference

The results of the survey revealed a fascinating insight into the realm of men’s fashion. The responses indicated a wide range of preferences, highlighting the fact that perceptions of sexiness in men’s style are highly subjective. There was no clear consensus on many of the questions posed, underscoring the diversity of opinion when it comes to what is considered attractive in men’s fashion.

Surprise in the Sandals

Perhaps one of the most surprising finds of the survey was the general unpopularity of open-toe Birkenstock sandals. Despite the brand’s recent resurgence in popularity, it appears that not everyone is a fan of the open-toe style when it comes to men’s footwear. This surprising result suggests that while some fashion choices might be universally appealing or off-putting, individual preferences ultimately hold significant sway.

Style: A Personal Statement

What this survey ultimately suggests is that attractiveness in men’s fashion is not a one-size-fits-all concept. It emphasizes the notion that style is a personal statement, reflecting individual tastes and preferences. So, while it’s useful to know the general trends and preferences, one should not feel pressured to conform to them. Fashion, after all, should be a mode of self-expression, not a straightjacket of conformity.

Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

