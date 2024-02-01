Defining 'Rich': The Income Level that Sets You Apart in Each US State

In a recent study conducted by GOBankingRates, data from the IRS and the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey was analyzed to determine what income level signifies wealth across the different states in the United States. The term 'rich' being highly subjective and varying significantly across regions due to diverse costs of living, was quantified for the purpose of the study. It was defined based on the minimum income required to be among the top 20% earners, as well as the average incomes of the top 20% and top 5% earners in each state. The final rankings were based exclusively on the lowest income threshold for the top 20%.

Minnesota: A Case Study

In parallel, a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy highlighted Minnesota as the state with the most progressive tax system in the US. The report provided detailed statistics on the share of state taxes carried by various income groups. It also dove into the changes to Minnesota's tax code that affected both the highest and lowest earners. This included the creation of a new tax bracket for the highest earners and increased child tax credits for residents with lower incomes.

Implications of the Study

This study, current as of January 24, 2023, offers critical insights for individuals seeking to understand how their income compares to high earners in their state. It also serves as a valuable tool for financial planning. The study and the report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy together provide a comprehensive view of the income distribution and tax policies across the US, and their implications on the definition of 'rich'.