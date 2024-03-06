Decrepit Red Carpet Inn in Union to Be Demolished, Broome County Land Bank Acquires Site

After years of neglect and vandalism, the notorious Red Carpet Inn in West Endicott is set to face demolition. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the acquisition of the property by the Broome County Land Bank, signaling the end of what many considered the biggest eyesore in the area. The demolition aims to clear the site in time for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, although the future plans for the property remain undecided.

Years of Neglect and Failed Redevelopment

The Red Carpet Inn has long been a thorn in the side of West Endicott residents, with its deteriorating condition and susceptibility to vandalism and arson. Despite its prime location near the En-Joie Golf Course, efforts to redevelop the West Main Street property have consistently fallen through. The announcement by Jason Garnar marks a significant step towards resolving one of the county's most persistent blights. The property, acquired by New Jersey businessman Rakesh Shroff in November 2019 for $325,000 with intentions to remodel, has seen no such improvements, leading to the current decision for demolition.

Broome County Land Bank Steps In

The acquisition of the property by the Broome County Land Bank represents a pivotal moment in the saga of the Red Carpet Inn. With the land bank's involvement, there is newfound hope for the site's future. Garnar expressed his desire to see the building torn down swiftly, ideally before the upcoming Dick's Sporting Goods Open. The land bank's role will be crucial in determining the next steps for redevelopment and ensuring that whatever replaces the motel will contribute positively to the community.

What Lies Ahead for the Site

While the demolition of the Red Carpet Inn is a welcome development for many, the future of the property remains shrouded in uncertainty. Garnar's announcement did not include specific plans for the site post-demolition, leaving room for speculation and anticipation among residents and local officials. The clearing of the site presents an opportunity for new development that could enhance the area's appeal and economic vitality. Stakeholders are watching closely, hopeful that this marks the beginning of a transformative chapter for West Main Street.

As the Red Carpet Inn's walls come down, a sense of optimism pervades among those who have long awaited this moment. The demolition not only promises to remove a longstanding eyesore but also to open the door for potential rejuvenation and growth in the heart of West Endicott. The community eagerly awaits the next steps, hopeful that the site's future will reflect its rich past and vibrant potential.