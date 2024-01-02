Decolonizing School Libraries: A Potawatomi Librarian’s Initiative

In a significant move towards cultural sensitivity and accurate representation, Lois Frank, a Potawatomi librarian, has taken up the challenge of decolonizing the bookshelves of the Crandon School District in Wisconsin. Working in conjunction with the district, Frank has successfully removed books that propagated outdated and stereotypical depictions of Native Americans, replacing them with authentic narratives penned by Indigenous authors.

Stripping Away Stereotypes

Historically, literature, especially children’s books, have often presented Native Americans as a monolithic group, disregarding their cultural diversity and richness. These misrepresentations ranged from inaccurate cultural portrayals to outright racist depictions. Frank, understanding the power of literature in shaping perceptions, identified these problematic narratives and worked towards their removal.

Replacing Misrepresentation with Authentic Narratives

In December, Frank supplemented the initiative by donating dozens of books from the Potawatomi Library to the school district. These books, predominantly authored by Indigenous writers, offer an authentic Indigenous perspective on history and contemporary issues. Esteemed authors such as Tim Tingle, Louise Erdrich, and Robin Wall Kimmerer are now part of the reading lists in these schools, replacing the purged, simplistic narratives.

Reflecting the Student Demographics

This initiative holds particular significance in a district where 42% of the students are Native, largely from the Forest County Potawatomi Community and the nearby Sokaogon Mole Lake Ojibwe Reservation. The refreshed libraries now house literature that mirrors the students’ heritage, instilling a sense of pride and fostering understanding and appreciation among both Native and non-Native students. It also helps educators comply with Act 31, a Wisconsin mandate requiring education on Native peoples.

The Potawatomi Library, with its collection of approximately 4,000 titles by Indigenous authors, stands as a beacon of support for this crucial educational reform. The library’s contribution goes beyond the donation of books—it underpins a larger movement towards cultural sensitivity and accurate representation of Native peoples in education.