Decoding U.S. Military Unpreparedness under Biden’s Administration

In an unprecedented critique of U.S. military preparedness and strategy under President Joe Biden's administration, this piece conjures the wisdom of Roman General Vegetius, 'Si vis pacem, para bellum' - if you want peace, prepare for war. Yet, it appears that under President Biden, the U.S. shows signs of unpreparedness for potential conflicts, a stark departure from Vegetius's advice.

Signs of Unpreparedness

From a perceived lack of serious army recruitment to inadequate training, the U.S. military apparatus seems to prioritize political correctness over military efficiency. The focus on domestic issues and political image over national security has led to a diminished defense manufacturing base, a struggling navy shipbuilding capability, and a lackluster army recruitment drive, particularly in a predominantly white population.

Geopolitical Implications

As a result of this unpreparedness, the global geopolitical landscape is shifting. We are witnessing the first major European land war since 1945, unrelenting turmoil in the Middle East, escalating threats in the Pacific, and a reactive, instead of proactive, diplomatic strategy. The real victims of this policy negligence are U.S. troops stationed in hotspots like Iraq and Syria, who face mounting attacks from Iranian-backed militias amidst failing U.S. air defenses.

Unraveling Defense Strategy

These perceived weaknesses are not just domestic concerns. They have far-reaching implications for U.S. adversaries like Iran, Russia, and China. By focusing more on domestic issues than on fortifying the military, the Biden administration is inadvertently signaling a diminished U.S. presence on the global stage, emboldening these adversaries.

The article leaves us with a chilling question: Is this trajectory a result of incompetence or an intentional course? Regardless of intent, the outcome is clear - a potential war for which the U.S. is unprepared.