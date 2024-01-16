Decoding the Past: Ancient DNA Reveals Sex-Development Disorders

In a recent compilation of articles in Nature, a leading scientific journal, a series of intriguing discoveries and advancements were reported. One report unveiled the first known case of a sex-development disorder identified through the analysis of ancient DNA. This remarkable finding, dated 12 January 2024, has opened a new window into the study of sex and gender identity in the past.

Advertisment

Ancient DNA and Sex-Development Disorders

A recent publication in the journal Communications Biology identified the first prehistoric person with Turner syndrome, an Iron Age infant with Down syndrome, and four other individuals whose sex chromosomes diverged from the conventional XX or XY designations. The study employed a novel computational method for accurately measuring sex chromosomes and relied on a large database of ancient DNA. The skeletons of these individuals bore evidence of sex-development disorders, such as delayed growth and delayed puberty, providing transformative insights into the evolution of perceptions of gender identity.

Unveiling Prehistoric Evidence of Turner Syndrome

Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute, University of Oxford, University of York, and Oxford Archaeology developed a cutting-edge technique to measure the number of chromosomes in ancient genomes with greater precision. This method uncovered the first prehistoric evidence of Turner syndrome from 2500 years ago and the earliest known incidence of Jacob’s syndrome around 1200 years ago. The researchers identified six individuals with aneuploidies in Somerset, Yorkshire, Oxford, and Lincoln, spanning different periods from the Iron Age up to the Post-Medieval Period.

In the exploration of over 1,600 ancient Eurasian genomes, researchers identified aneuploidies in five individuals buried in Britain over the last 3,000 years. These included the oldest known instance of mosaic Turner syndrome, three individuals with Klinefelter syndrome, an individual with 47,XYY syndrome, and an Iron Age infant with Down syndrome. Despite their visibly different physical appearances, behaviors, or health, these individuals were treated no differently than those with typical XX or XY chromosomes. This groundbreaking discovery offers profound insights into the perception and treatment of difference in ancient societies.