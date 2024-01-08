en English
Decoding the Manufacturing Paradox: A Decade-long Productivity Decline in US

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
The United States is in the throes of a vigorous debate over its industrial policy. Advocates of tariffs and subsidies argue for the protection of the manufacturing sector, often touted as the engine of technological progress and efficiency due to its exposure to global markets. Yet, recent data provides a starkly different narrative, challenging the once-assumed ‘special powers’ of manufacturing.

Manufacturing Productivity: A Decade-Long Decline

Despite a promising 4.9% jump in America’s GDP in the third quarter of 2024, with services constituting nearly 80% of the output, the labor productivity of the manufacturing sector has experienced a 0.2% decline at an annualized rate. This downturn is not a recent phenomenon. In fact, manufacturing productivity has been on a secular decline since 2011, marking the first decade-long fall in recorded data, and possibly the first in American history. This decline has persisted, despite the fact that productivity in the sector grew until 2011, and that it also declined in sub-sectors not directly affected by trade, such as cement and concrete production.

The Impact of Stagnation in Tech Production

The slowdown in manufacturing productivity since 2011 has been significantly impacted by the stagnation in the production of computers and electronics, particularly semiconductor chips. Beyond tech, declines have been observed across various manufacturing sub-sectors. The adoption of technology, such as robotics, in manufacturing lags behind other countries, despite the United States being a technology superpower.

Exploring the Causes of Underperformance

Various hypotheses have been proposed to explain the underperformance of American manufacturing. Some point to lax antitrust enforcement, while others suggest a diversion of talent to more lucrative sectors like software and internet. Advocates of industrial policy are hopeful that recent subsidies for chip production and green technology will stimulate a manufacturing renaissance in the U.S. This hope is reminiscent of the effect of special economic zones in places like Shenzhen, China. The potential for breakthroughs in robotics or artificial intelligence to boost productivity, as information technology did from 1995 to 2004, remains speculative at best.

The current state of American manufacturing underscores the pressing need for support and revitalization. The prolonged slump in U.S. manufacturing, fueled by factors such as the decline in business activity, high borrowing costs, and a prolonged but shallow manufacturing slowdown, is a wake-up call to revisit and revise industrial policies. The impact of the global industrial recession on cross-border trade and energy consumption, along with the potential for interest rate cuts by the U.S. central bank, highlight the challenges facing the U.S. manufacturing sector and the potential for revitalization.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

