Decoding the India-US Relationship: Insights from 'NDTVDialogues'

In a recent episode of the 'NDTVDialogues,' a deep dive into the intricacies of the India-US relationship was undertaken, featuring insights from prominent figures such as Mukesh Aghi, Ambassador Arun K. Singh, and Ranju Alex. Their perspectives, touching upon strategic, political, and economic dimensions of the bilateral ties, shed light on the complexities of a relationship that has implications for not only regional stability but global governance.

Decoding Trade Dynamics

The 14th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting between India and the US served as a pivotal platform for discussions on diverse topics. From visa-related issues to the restoration of export benefits under GSP, the bilateral trade in goods and services, anticipated to have crossed USD 200 billion in 2023, was a significant point of deliberation. India's concerns, including a social security pact, market access for certain products, delay in visas, and reinstating the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status, were raised, highlighting the need for continued dialogue and collaboration. Notably, the bilateral trade between the countries saw an increase, soaring to USD 129.4 billion in 2022-23 from USD 120 billion in 2021-22.

Confidence in India's Leadership

Mukesh Aghi, chief of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, gave a vote of confidence to India's leadership, labeling it as the most stable country from a political risk perspective. This contrasted with the perceived uncertainty in the United States, painting a promising picture of India's role in the global scenario. The forum aims to foster closer public-private sector partnerships, an essential step towards strengthening the bilateral ties.

Forging Ahead Amidst Global Challenges

Both countries are making strides in various sectors. From the proposed social security agreement benefiting Indian IT professionals in the US to the partnership launched by the White House to compete against China in areas such as military equipment, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. The partnership also extends to joint efforts on space and high-performance quantum computing. The 14th Ministerial-level meeting of the India-US TPF, co-chaired by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, reiterated the commitment to fortify bilateral trade and elevate the overall economic partnership. The bilateral goods and services trade between the US and India has almost doubled since 2014, signaling accelerated growth, benefitting both countries.