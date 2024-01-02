en English
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
In the artistry of kitchen renovations, cabinetry holds a paramount seat, dictating the overall aesthetics and functionality of the space. As per the 2023 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, a notable 44% of homeowners are leaning towards custom cabinets, while 31% are inclining towards semi-custom alternatives. The choice of color also plays a pivotal role, with 40% of homeowners favoring white, followed by 24% choosing wood tones. The Shaker-style, characterized by its classic and simple design, leads the popularity charts, closely followed by the modern flat-panel doors.

Cabinetry Cost Considerations

When budgeting for new kitchen cabinets, a gamut of factors comes into play. Paramount among these are the number of cabinets required, the choice of materials, degree of customization, and installation costs. On average, homeowners are likely to spend between $1,000 to $5,000 on new cabinet installations. The three primary categories – stock, semi-custom, and custom cabinets – each come with their own cost implications. Stock cabinets offer the most affordable solution, while semi-custom cabinets provide a harmonious blend of cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Custom cabinets, on the other hand, command the highest prices due to the intricate craftsmanship they demand.

Material Choices and their Impact on Price

The choice of materials significantly influences the overall cost. From economical options to high-end alternatives, homeowners can choose from a wide array of materials to suit their budget. Additional expenses may encompass painting or refinishing the cabinets, with the national average cost for painting oscillating between $2,000 and $7,000. Designs also play a role in determining the cost, with simpler ones like flat panels costing less than their more complex counterparts. Further, the price increases with the number of drawers, making it a wise decision to limit their quantity to keep costs in check.

Budget-friendly to Mid-range Options

For those looking for budget-friendly options, IKEA cabinetry, which requires self-assembly, offers a cost-effective solution. Companies like Semihandmade and Superfront provide affordable upgrades to elevate the look without burning a hole in the pocket. For mid-range alternatives, local cabinet makers present an excellent choice, offering custom work at prices lower than bigger brands.

United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

