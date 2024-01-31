Decoding the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Calculation of Housing Costs in CPI

As the cost of living continues to climb, understanding how housing costs are incorporated into the Consumer Price Index (CPI) becomes increasingly crucial. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) spearheads this task by considering both rental properties and owner-occupied units. For rental properties, the calculation involves the cash rent paid to landlords and any government subsidies. When it comes to owner-occupied units, a different approach is taken. Here, the BLS calculates the Owners' Equivalent Rent (OER), an estimated amount that homeowners would need to rent their homes in the current market. This measure is designed to capture the consumption value of a home, not its market value or purchase price.

How is the Data Collected?

The BLS collects rent data from around 40,000 residences, updating the information every six months in a staggered fashion. This method allows the BLS to capture changes in rent over time. Adjustments are also made for the quality of housing, taking into account renovations and neighborhood improvements. However, the BLS faces challenges when comparing rental data for owner-occupied units, as differences in property types and neighborhood characteristics can skew comparisons.

Market Rent Indices vs CPI Rent Inflation

Notably, there is a lag between CPI rent inflation and market rent indices such as the Zillow Observed Rent Index and the CoreLogic Single Family Rent Index. This lag became evident in 2022 when CPI rent inflation remained moderate amidst soaring market rents. However, more recent trends have seen CPI rent inflation surge above market indices.

The Impact on Consumer Price Index

The calculation of housing costs is crucial in determining the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), a key measure of inflation. The CPI-U focuses on the Owners' Equivalent Rent of residences in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, among others. The BLS provides this data in index form, with a base year of 1982, and it's not seasonally adjusted. Understanding this calculation is fundamental in comprehending the nuances of inflation and the effects of housing costs on the overall economy.