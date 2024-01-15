Decoding Clothing Care Tags Made Easy with iPhone's Visual Look Up

Decoding laundry symbols on clothing tags is no longer a daunting task, thanks to Apple's iPhone feature, Visual Look Up. This innovative tool, operating through 'Siri Knowledge', enables users to comprehend the care instructions represented as symbols on garment tags. Directed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), these tags exhibit symbols indicating specific care guidelines like washing, bleaching, drying, ironing, and dry cleaning.
Unraveling the Mystery of Care Symbols
Much like hieroglyphs, these symbols can be perplexing to those unfamiliar. However, the iPhone's Visual Look Up simplifies this task, transforming it into a mere process of snapping a photo of the tag. For instance, interpreting the tag on a Taylor Swift hoodie from The Eras Tour becomes straightforward. It should be washed using a standard process at temperatures not exceeding 85°F, bleach should be avoided, and ironing should be done at temperatures below 230°F.
Regulatory Background of Care Labels
The FTC mandates care instructions for textile apparel to safeguard consumers, excluding items such as shoes, gloves, and garments designed for single-use. Certain clothes do not require a permanent care label if they can endure the harshest cleaning methods. Manufacturers have the option to use symbols from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), which align with, but are not identical to, the symbols used by the International Standards Organization in Europe.
Essential Elements of Care Instructions
The FTC stipulates five crucial elements for care instructions: the washing method, bleaching, drying, ironing, and warnings against procedures that could be detrimental. With the aid of technology like the iPhone's Visual Look Up, consumers can more effortlessly understand and adhere to these care instructions, thereby maintaining the quality of their clothing items.