Declining Scallop Population in Long Island: A Challenge to Local Prosperity

In Long Island, a severe decline marks the bay scallop population. Notably, the majority of adult scallops in Peconic Bay have died since 2019 due to a confluence of factors. Rising water temperatures, the emergence of new parasites, and spawning stress are believed to be the key contributors to this decline. This drastic die-off has rippled across the local community of Shelter Island, where scalloping has been a critical source of prosperity for many years.

Scallop Season Opens Amid Challenges

Despite the grim situation, hope lingers among some fishermen. Mike Tehan, a local scalloper, set off on the opening day of the scallop season aboard his boat, Nibbles. However, the waters proved to be disappointingly scarce. Tehan averaged only half a scallop per dredge, a tally far from sufficient to turn a profit.

Previous Boom-and-Bust Cycles

The community of Shelter Island is no stranger to boom-and-bust cycles. Overfishing, hurricanes, and algal blooms have, in the past, wrought havoc on scallop populations. Today's crisis, however, seems to be of a different magnitude and complexity.

Reviving the Scallop Population

Scientists like Stephen Tettelbach and Harrison Tobi from the Cornell Cooperative Extension are spearheading efforts to revive the scallop population. By breeding scallops in a hatchery and subsequently releasing them into the bay, they hope to bolster the dwindling numbers. The timeline for a potential rebound, however, remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the local economy has been forced to adapt. Fishermen have diversified their catches, and Shelter Island continues to resist gentrification due to its ferry-only access. Yet, surging land prices are creating barriers for younger workers like Tehan from buying property.

The scallop shortage is more than an environmental concern. It is a challenge to a way of life that has endured on Shelter Island for generations. The community now waits, with bated breath, for the tide to turn in their favor once again.