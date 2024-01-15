Declining Full-Time Jobs: A Potential Recession Warning?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest employment report paints a disconcerting picture of the American job market. Despite a headline number of 216,000 new jobs suggesting economic stability, a closer examination reveals a significant drop in full-time jobs relative to the country's population.

Declining Full-Time Employment: An Economic Red Flag

Historically, the U.S. economy has managed to avert recessions even in the face of manufacturing sector contractions, thanks to the resilience of the service sector. But with the service sector growth slowing due to the depletion of 'excess savings' from fiscal liquidity, and wage growth declining, the support for economic activity is weakening. This trend is particularly alarming because the U.S., a consumption-based economy, relies heavily on full-time jobs for sustainable consumption. However, recent data reveals that full-time employment has not yet bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and, in fact, is dropping—a pattern often seen as an early signal of a recession.

Causes for the Downward Trend

CEOs are increasingly resorting to reducing full-time jobs to protect earnings. They are opting for alternatives such as part-time workers, foreign-born workers, or technology-centric solutions. This strategy, while potentially beneficial to individual companies' bottom lines in the short term, could have long-term repercussions. A significant reduction in full-time jobs could lead to a decrease in the average real family income, which could potentially trigger a recession.

A Global Echo

This trend is not confined to the U.S. alone. Across the globe, in places like California, London, and Australia, similar patterns are emerging. Despite high unemployment rates, there are reports of worker shortages in California and a weakening job market in London. In Australia, job advertisements have remained steady, suggesting a strong demand for workers, even amidst a slight loosening in the labor market.

Even the tech sector, which saw an extended period of hiring during the pandemic, is feeling the pinch. Major tech companies like Veeam, Playtika, Discord, Google, Amazon, and Cloud Software Group have announced significant layoffs, citing a need to prioritize investment areas and streamline business operations.

An Indicator Worth Monitoring

As we navigate the uncertain waters of global economic recovery, it is crucial to keep an eye on full-time employment figures. They serve as a key economic indicator, shedding light on the health of the consumption-based economy and potentially foreshadowing the onset of a recession. If left unchecked, the decline in full-time jobs could have far-reaching implications for the global economic landscape.