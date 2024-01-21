Declining College Enrollment in the US: A Deep Dive

The Ongoing Decline in College Enrollment

The United States is witnessing a persistent decline in college enrollments, with a worrying 3.6% drop in freshman enrollment as reported by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. This trend, primarily triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, has students gravitating towards immediate employment or certificate programs, bypassing the traditional route of four-year degrees. Both public and private four-year institutions are bearing the brunt of this significant enrollment downturn.

Stagnant College Completion Rates

Equally concerning is the stagnation in college completion rates. Data reveals that only about 62% of students who embarked on their academic journey in 2017 have managed to graduate by 2023. A substantial one-third of these students have either discontinued or put their education on hold. The reasons are predominantly financial - escalating program costs, inflation, and the necessity to earn a living are formidable obstacles that are compelling students to abandon their educational pursuits. Those hardest hit by these monetary barriers are the low-income students.

The Student Debt Crisis

Adding to these woes is the staggering student debt that currently overshadows the U.S. economy, exceeding a whopping $1.7 trillion. The Supreme Court's recent blockage of President Joe Biden's plan for student debt forgiveness, a move that could have potentially spurred reenrollment, has cast a further shadow on the future of college enrollments. In stark contrast to graduates, borrowers who do not complete their degree are three times more likely to default on their loans.

Hope Amid the Crisis

Despite this bleak outlook, there is a glimmer of hope. The Biden administration has successfully cancelled $127 billion in education debt for over 3.5 million borrowers through initiatives like the Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans. While broad debt forgiveness remains uncertain, these programs offer viable options for students and families to manage their loan repayments, potentially paving the way for future loan forgiveness.