en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Declining College Enrollment in the U.S.: Causes and Possible Solutions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Declining College Enrollment in the U.S.: Causes and Possible Solutions

The United States is in the throes of a significant dip in college enrollment, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As students grapple with the worth of a college degree, freshman enrollment has sunk by 3.6%, with a marked downturn in both public and private four-year institutions. Financial strain, amplified by escalating program costs, inflation, and an imperative to work, stands as the primary culprit for students abandoning or stalling their education. This predicament is particularly acute among low-income demographics.

Disheartening Statistics and the Debt Crisis

The statistic for students who embarked on their academic journey in 2017 and have since graduated rests at a disappointing 62%. Around one-third of these students have either halted or paused their education. The current student debt, exceeding $1.7 trillion, poses a considerable burden, especially for those who initiated their college education but did not see it through to completion. They find themselves defaulting on loans at a rate three times higher than graduates.

Silver Lining Amidst the Crisis

Despite the bleak outlook, there are some glimmers of hope. Holyoke Community College reported a 4.4% surge in enrollment for the fall semester. This reflects a broader trend across Massachusetts’s community colleges, where an 8% hike in enrollment was noted, marking the first increase in undergraduate enrollment at public colleges and universities in the state in the past decade. The end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and the introduction of MassReconnect, a state program offering free community college for students aged 25 and above, are believed to be contributing factors.

Biden Administration’s Measures to Alleviate Student Debt

Though the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans, alternative measures are underway to address the student debt crisis. The Biden administration has launched programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans. These programs have already led to the cancellation of $127 billion in education debt, benefiting over 3.5 million borrowers.

The Future of Higher Education

Undeniably, the landscape of higher education is undergoing a significant shift due to pandemic challenges and evolving educational needs. The declining college enrollment crisis necessitates a multifaceted approach, including making higher education more affordable and accessible. As we step into 2024, we expect new trends such as changes in college admissions policies, legislative activity, and an increased use of artificial intelligence to personalize student learning. The lesson learned from this crisis could potentially reshape the future of higher education in the United States.

0
Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

By BNN Correspondents

FAFSA Online Launch Delayed: Implications for Students Aiming for 2024-25 Academic Year

By Nitish Verma

Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Ghana's Despite Science and Maths Quiz 2024: Celebrities Step into the Academic Arena

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: ...
@Education · 24 mins
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: ...
heart comment 0
IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role

By Rafia Tasleem

IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
12 New Year’s Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change

By BNN Correspondents

12 New Year's Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change
The Uncertain Future of American Higher Education: Declining College Enrollment and the Burden of Student Debt

By Saboor Bayat

The Uncertain Future of American Higher Education: Declining College Enrollment and the Burden of Student Debt
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
57 seconds
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
2 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
3 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
3 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
4 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
4 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
5 mins
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
5 mins
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
5 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
57 seconds
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
25 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app