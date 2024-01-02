en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Decline in West Texas Earthquakes: A Historic Turn in Seismic Activity

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Decline in West Texas Earthquakes: A Historic Turn in Seismic Activity

In a historic turn of events, the year 2023 saw a reduction in the frequency of earthquakes in West Texas for the first time in over half a decade. According to data from the Texas Seismological Network, the Texas portion of the Permian Basin oil field – a significant locus of oil drilling activities – experienced 194 earthquakes, marking a 10% decrease from the record high of the previous year. This decline comes on the heels of regulatory measures implemented to address the disposal of toxic wastewater from oil drilling operations.

Understanding the Link Between Oil Drilling and Seismic Activity

For decades, oil drilling operations have involved the practice of underground injection of wastewater – a byproduct of the extraction process. This wastewater, largely comprised of brackish water, is typically disposed of by reinjecting it into the ground. This practice has been closely tied to the region’s heightened earthquake rates.

Recent Seismic Activity in Texas

The most recent earthquake in Texas happened just over two hours ago, clocking in at a magnitude of 2.5. Over the past week, the state has been shaken by seven quakes of magnitude 3.0 or above, 35 quakes ranging between 2.0 and 3.0, and 76 quakes falling below the 2.0 mark. The strongest among these occurred three days ago, reaching a magnitude of 3.9.

Seismic Vigilance Beyond Known Hotspots

Notably, even areas not typically associated with earthquakes have seen seismic activity. An example of this occurred early Tuesday in Rockville, Maryland, where a 2.3 magnitude earthquake caused no injuries or damage. However, over 1,000 people reported feeling the quake to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), emphasizing the need for residents to remain watchful and prepared for potential seismic events. This serves as a stark reminder that seismic activity can occur anywhere, not just in recognized earthquake zones.

0
Energy United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Dakota's NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Hike amid Regulatory Negotiations

By BNN Correspondents

Vesper Energy Proposes New Solar Operation in Ohio Amid Mixed Reactions

By Nitish Verma

Electricity Prices to Fluctuate Significantly on January 3

By Safak Costu

Interactive Maps: A Lifeline During Power Outages in the UK

By Waqas Arain

The Progress and Challenges of the U.S. Energy Transition: A Study ...
@Energy · 6 mins
The Progress and Challenges of the U.S. Energy Transition: A Study ...
heart comment 0
Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Credit Following Audit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Credit Following Audit
Japan’s Pivot in Nuclear Energy Policy: Potential Synergies with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

By Ebenezer Mensah

Japan's Pivot in Nuclear Energy Policy: Potential Synergies with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.
Parkland Board Members Resign; Company Sets Ambitious Financial Targets

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Parkland Board Members Resign; Company Sets Ambitious Financial Targets
Heartland Farms Wind: Powering a Cleaner, Sustainable Future

By BNN Correspondents

Heartland Farms Wind: Powering a Cleaner, Sustainable Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
20 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
47 seconds
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
54 seconds
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
56 seconds
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
57 seconds
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
59 seconds
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
1 min
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
1 min
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
1 min
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app