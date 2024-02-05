Decline in Cook County Foreclosure Starts in December: $60M State Street Case

In December, Cook County witnessed a downward trend in foreclosure starts, in line with the decrease observed over the past few months. A total of 265 foreclosure starts were reported in December, a slight reduction from 279 in November and 284 in October. The total mortgage value tied to December's foreclosures stood at a substantial $144 million, a significant drop from the previous months - $237 million in November and $323 million in October.

Median Mortgage Amount

The median mortgage amount in foreclosure for December was pegged at $170,100, indicating a fall from earlier months. These figures are indicative of an overall slowdown in foreclosure activities within the county.

Notable Foreclosure Case

The most substantial foreclosure case in December involved TBG State Street LLC for a property located at One North State Street. The mortgage associated with this case was valued at a whopping $60 million. However, this case pales in comparison to the largest foreclosure case of the year, which involved a $237 million complaint against the owner of 161 North Clark Street.

Leading Foreclosure Initiators

In December, Newrez LLC led the pack in initiating the highest number of foreclosure proceedings, slightly surpassing U.S. Bank. This development reflects the changing dynamics in the foreclosure landscape in Cook County.

Simultaneously, nationwide foreclosure rates mirrored the local trend, registering a 6 percent fall from November and a 2 percent decline year-over-year. This aligns with a nationwide trend of diminishing foreclosure starts, indicating a stabilizing real estate market.

The data scrutinized here was analyzed by The Real Deal and corroborated with findings from ATTOM, a reputable real estate data firm based in Irvine, California.