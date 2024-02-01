Deckers Brands Announces Leadership Transition and Strong Financial Performance

In a significant leadership transition, Deckers Brands, trading on the New York Stock Exchange as DECK, has announced that its incumbent President and CEO, Dave Powers, would draw the curtains on his illustrious career on August 1, 2024. However, Powers is not severing ties with the company entirely. He is set to continue his association with Deckers Brands as a board member until the annual stockholders' meeting in 2025.

Stefano Caroti to Take the Helm

As Powers' retirement looms, Deckers Brands has already named his successor. Stefano Caroti, the current Chief Commercial Officer of the firm, has been designated to fill the shoes of Powers for the roles of President and CEO. Caroti comes to the position with a rich reservoir of experience spanning three decades in the industry, covering a broad spectrum from general management, sales, and retail to product, marketing, business strategy, and brand management.

Deckers Brands' Stellar Performance

Deckers Brands' recent announcement was not just about the upcoming change in leadership. The company also shed light on its impressive performance metrics. It reported a robust earnings per share of $15.11, a figure that surpassed expectations by a considerable $3.45. The company's revenue report also defied forecasts, amounting to $1.56 billion, which exceeded predictions by a hefty $110 million. Furthermore, Deckers Brands' revenue for 2022 stood at a formidable $3.63 billion, marking a 15.14% increase compared to the preceding year. The earnings also saw a substantial rise of 14.35%, settling at $516.82 million.

Deckers Brands' Strategic Growth Plan and Key Brands

Deckers Brands has been consistently performing well in the market, thanks in part to its strategic growth plan. The company is also blessed with two main brands that have played a pivotal role in its continued market success. In light of the impressive performance, Deckers Brands has also revised its FY 2024 revenue guidance upward to approximately $4.15 billion.