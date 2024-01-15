en English
Business

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Unveils PointCare Services: An All-inclusive Technology Deployment Suite

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Unveils PointCare Services: An All-inclusive Technology Deployment Suite

DecisionPoint Systems Inc., a pioneer in delivering mobility-first managed service and integration solutions, has unveiled PointCare Services. This comprehensive suite is designed to simplify and manage all facets of a customer’s technology deployment. Beyond the realms of Enterprise Mobility, Point of Sale, and RFID technology, PointCare Services aims to streamline the technology ecosystems of various industries including healthcare, retail, and supply chain.

An End-to-End Service Program

PointCare Services provides an end-to-end service program, promoting operational efficiency and expanding the company’s service offerings. Unlike traditional service suites, PointCare adopts a consultative approach, involving blueprinting, prescribing, and delivering services that customers require for deploying and sustaining their mission-critical technologies.

Integration with Vision Portal

One of the key highlights of this suite is its full integration with the Vision portal. This feature enhances the customer experience by offering complete visibility of assets covered under a PointCare contract. The integration of prior services into the PointCare suite not only improves operational efficiency but also amplifies the company’s service offerings, positioning it for potential improved financial performance.

A Strategic Move

David Wolf, the vice president of managed mobility services programs at DecisionPoint, spotlighted the strategic planning behind PointCare. He emphasized the suite’s consultative approach, which involves understanding the exact needs of customers and delivering tailor-made solutions. This launch marks a significant development for DecisionPoint Systems and is expected to be favorably received by investors, signaling an expansion of the company’s service offerings and a promising prospect for enhanced financial outcomes.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

