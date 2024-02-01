Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Announce Q4 and 2023 Financial Results, Discuss Future Plans

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on February 6, 2024. To accompany the earnings report, the biopharmaceutical company's management will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the financials and provide updates on corporate activities. Interested parties can access the conference call via a link, and a live webcast will be available on the 'Events and Presentations' page of the 'Investors' section on Deciphera's website.

Replay and Accessibility

For those who may miss the live event, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the website shortly after the live event has concluded. This replay will remain accessible for 30 days, ensuring that interested parties have ample opportunity to catch up on the company's updates.

Deciphera's Role in Cancer Treatment

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of crucial medicines for cancer treatment. Its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform has been instrumental in this mission, allowing the company to create a wide-ranging portfolio of innovative drugs. A standout product from this platform is QINLOCK, a switch-control inhibitor used in the treatment of fourth-line GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor). QINLOCK has received approval for use in multiple regions around the world, showcasing the global reach of Deciphera's breakthroughs.

Looking Ahead: The Guggenheim Healthcare Talks

Adding to their busy schedule, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will be participating in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on February 8, 2024. The company will host a fireside chat, which could potentially include discussions on updates or developments related to QINLOCK treatment. This event underscores Deciphera's ongoing commitment to advancing the conversation around cancer treatment and their role in the biotechnology landscape.