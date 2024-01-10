Deception Pass Park Foundation’s Unique Opportunity for Teen Conservationists

The Deception Pass Park Foundation, in an initiative dating back to 2021, is extending an exceptional chance for high school students, aged 14 to 18, who are devoted to environmental causes. This opportunity allows them to play a fundamental role in the conservation and stewardship of the Deception Pass State Park based in Washington. The program is designed to furnish the students with enriching experiences, enabling them to refine their skills in areas such as public speaking and planning while also providing an avenue to investigate potential career paths.

Year-long Commitment and Application Process

Students opting to participate in this program are expected to make a year-long commitment. This includes attendance at monthly board meetings and the execution of a capstone project with a focus on environmental conservation. The Foundation is welcoming applications until March 31, 2024. The application process involves interviews conducted either over the phone or in person. By mid-May, two privileged candidates will be chosen to embark on this journey during the summer period.

Volunteer Work and Networking Opportunities

Besides the volunteer work, the program provides the participants with a unique opportunity to build networks with experts in the field and collaborate with other nonprofits to fulfill community service hours. A stipend to cover travel expenses is an additional benefit offered by the program.

Open to Multiple High Schools

The program is not restricted to students from a specific high school. It is open to students attending any high school on Whidbey Island, and those hailing from Anacortes, Burlington, and Mount Vernon.